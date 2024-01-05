After a long wait, CES, or let’s call it, Consumer Electronic Show 2024, is here! And like every year, this year, we will also see the CES 2024 event to announce some great advanced futuristic tech, and just like every year, we will also see many tech-based companies participate in the annual show.

Regarding the CES 2024 show, we have reports suggesting the event will be held in Las Vegas. If you are excited about this year’s futuristic tech, we have got you covered with all the updates here.

CES 2024 – Spotlight on AI Capabilities

Talking about the CES 2024 event, we have leaks suggesting that many companies will introduce a huge Artificial Intelligence improvement.

As per the reports, it’s also been said that we will see many startup companies emerge at the CES event and showcase their latest tech products to tech consumers all around the world. Let’s take a look at the companies that will be participating in this tech event.

NVIDIA

CES 2024 will get fuel in the fire with the computer hardware giant NVIDIA announcing its participation in this event.

Regarding NVIDIA‘s latest invention, we have reports that it will showcase its real growth in Artificial Intelligence.

LG

Right after NVIDIA, we have LG, who will again make a bigger blast in Artificial intelligence this year. We have reports suggesting that LG will soon launch their new OLED TV this year, which will introduce new AI capabilities with the help of AI processors.

Asus

Asus is also among those leading brands that have been known for their best technological improvements and are quite famous all around the world for their latest tech.

Like every year, this year, we also have the tech-based giant participating in this CES 2024 event. As far as leaks are concerned, we have reports suggesting that the company will be launching the new Asus dual screen laptop.

Samsung

Alongside another brand, we also have a Korean-based giant, Samsung, who will participate in the CES show.

As the tech giant is preparing for the launch of its next flagship phone, the Galaxy S24 series, we have reports suggesting that Samsung will also participate in the CES 2024 event.

Although Samsung hasn’t confirmed what it will showcase for CES 2024, we have reports suggesting that Samsung’s main focus will be on showcasing its AI capabilities.

Not only the tech-based giant but, in fact, we also had reports suggesting that other consumer-based companies, including car manufacturers like Honda and Hyundai, will be participating in this CES 2024 event.

Honda

Talking about the car manufacturers, we have leaks suggesting that Honda will showcase their next futuristic tech, and talking about this future tech, we firmly believe that we will see futuristic EV cars make their way to release.

Conclusion

As the list of participants grows, CES 2024 appears as more than just a tech expo, but also a diversified canvas on which innovation paints in a variety of strokes. Aside from the titans, indications indicate the inclusion of other consumer-centric corporations, such as Hyundai, implying a holistic exhibition that spans specific industries.

Finally, CES 2024 offers a voyage into the future guided by the beacon of Artificial Intelligence. The digital environment is changing, from gaming and computers to home entertainment and automobile marvels.

The echoes of invention will reverberate when the curtains fall on this year’s CES, leaving us to consider the thrilling tech-filled chapters that lie ahead. The future is here, and CES 2024 is the entry point to the wonders that await.