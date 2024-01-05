Larian Studios’ Baldur’s Gate 3 transports players on an exciting adventure across the Forgotten Realms, where they will face off against strong opponents and otherworldly beings. One such enemy that players have to face is Myrkul, a formidable god and a tough boss in the game. This guide is meant to provide you some tactics and advice on how to take down Myrkul and win the race.

Recognising Myrkul’s advantages and disadvantages is essential before engaging in combat. The god of death, Myrkul, is capable of swiftly overwhelming unwary explorers with his terrible abilities. To take on this powerful opponent, you will need a well-planned strategy and a diversified group of players.

Party composition

Putting together a well-rounded group is crucial to winning any difficult confrontation, and facing Myrkul is no different. Make sure there is a balance of healers, damage dealers, and crowd control experts in your group. Your chances of surviving Myrkul’s destructive strikes will rise if your group is diverse.

Subheading1: Being Ready is Essential

Spend some time getting your party ready before involving Myrkul. Make sure your characters have the best gear possible and that their skills are tailored for fighting. To give your party an advantage, think about employing scrolls, potions, and other consumables. Save the game before starting the combat as well, in case something doesn’t go according to plan.

Subheading2: Taking Advantage of Weaknesses

Like all bosses, Myrkul has weaknesses that can be taken advantage of. Be mindful of the god’s weaknesses and resistances. Optimise your party’s attacks and abilities to take advantage of these flaws in order to deal maximum damage. Try out various spells, weapons, and strategies to determine which works best.

Baldur’s Gate 3’s great battle with General Ketheric Thorm concludes the second act. There are two stages to the encounter, the first of which can be bypassed by passing a challenging skill check. After Thorm falls, he rises again as the Apostle of Myrkul, a massive skeleton brandishing an appropriately enormous scythe. In addition to having resistances to a wide range of damage, Thorm’s ultimate form may inflict significant damage. This is because, at the beginning of each round, he pulls the party towards him before barging in, preventing the player from healing.

Subheading 3: Methods of Crowd Management

Although Myrkul is a powerful opponent, crowd management strategies can be quite helpful in limiting the god’s destructive power. Use spells and abilities that have the ability to stun, freeze, or cause other forms of damage to Myrkul to buy your party time to do damage without fear of retaliation. For optimal effect, synchronise these crowd control effects with your party guests.

Subheading 4: Restorative and Protective Actions

Given how deadly Myrkul’s strikes may be, it’s imperative to have a robust defence system and consistent healing skills. Make sure your party members have shields, armour, and defensive spells to keep them well-protected. Assign a healer to the task of replenishing your party’s health pool so that Myrkul can’t overwhelm you with attacks.

Additionally, despite the fact that this battle is typically drawn out and difficult, Reddit user GoldenThane recently dispatched the Apostle of Myrkul quickly by figuring out a simple method to one-shot Act 2’s last boss. Twist of Fortune, a morningstar that may be acquired by beating Gerringothe Thorm earlier in Act 2 of Baldur’s Gate 3, is needed for the procedure. With this mace, you can unleash Blood Money, a special strike that does an additional 3 Piercing damage to the victim for every 300 gold that they own. Although Thorm doesn’t have a lot of money on him, GoldenThane made the decision to make him richer by using the Pickpocketing talent to add an extra 15,000 gold pieces to his inventory during the fight’s opening phase.

The player only needed to hit Thorm with Blood Money once he changed into the Apostle of Myrkul to swiftly dispatch the 225 HP boss. Even though Blood Money’s extra effect when paired with 15,000 gold only dealt 150 Piercing damage, each of its 50 increments counted as a distinct attack and so initiated a separate instance of Cull the Weak. This Baldur’s Gate 3 ability, when a particular enemy is reduced to less hit points than the attacker’s number of evolved Illithid powers, deals an extra 1-4 Psychic damage to all adjacent opponents. Whether the developer intended for this interaction to occur again or not, it let GoldenThane defeat the Apostle of Myrkul with a single blow.

In conclusion, defeating Myrkul in Baldur’s Gate 3 is no easy task, but you can succeed if you plan ahead, assemble a strong team, and play the game strategically. As the conflict progresses, don’t forget to modify your strategy and keep an eye out for any surprises Myrkul may have in store. As you engage the god of death in this titanic battle, may the weapons in your party be keen and your charms effective.