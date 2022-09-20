Chamath Palihapitiya closing two SPACs after Failing to Find Capital Ideas

According to recent reports, Chamath Palihapitiya who is also known as the SPAC king is closing two SPACSs from him after failing capital ideas. Calm down and read the whole act before you start acting stupidly.

About the news

Recent reports suggest that Chamath Palihapitiya is giving up two of his Spacs. He who was known as the king of this industry is giving up. The money from the two companies will be returned to the respective shareholders. He invested in space tourism ventures but even that didn’t work out, and after such experiences, the investors lost trust in him which is why he face new losses and shifted to a new apartment. The marketplace is in a bad shape right now. Everyone to SPAC investors best out, because of rises prices due to inflation and rising interest rates which is people are dropping out.

About Social Capital Holdings

Various reports suggest, that Social Capital Holdings when on record so that the Spacs have helped him mint a lot of money. the money it got came from the six deals it had made which includes sofi. When SPAC investors go through losses, there are their handsome salaries and dome nice incentives waiting for you to do that safely.

About the market’s current situation

Chamath claimed that the market has made him all that he is today. Chamath has now confessed that the very market no longer exists as it is shutting down. The market isn’t working in their favor and they will not be able to take their mergers public. “It is a very, very precarious moment in the public capital markets,” the former Facebook executive said.Th remaining SPAC companies are of no use as they have done no deal so they are focused on biotech companies and the search for companies will go on.

About SPACs

For people who went completely blank the moment they saw this word, this article is here to help you. SPAC stands for Special Purpose Acquisition Company. So in simple words, it means to raise a company so that you can acquire other companies or merge with them if they are profitable once. These companies are also blank check companies and have existed in the market for quite some scene. The sole purpose of these companies is to merge or acquire. If that does not happen within the span of 2 years, they will have to return the funding to the investors.