Nvidia Announces Next-Gen RTX 4090 And RTX 4080 GPUs

Nvidia has announced its next-generation flagship gaming graphics cards, the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080. Nvidia unveiled three new RTX 40 series graphics cards, the latest generation of the popular RTX GPU lineup, at the company’s GTC 22 event on Tuesday. Nvidia’s new RTX 4090 is the company’s most powerful consumer card, along with the new GPUs comes the launch of DLSS 3. Today, Nvidia officially unveiled the RTX 4090 at the GeForce Beyond special event, after months of rumors and leaks detailing everything about this card.

The RTX 40-series GPUs will include new Nvidia ShadowPlay support for capturing games at up to 8K resolution at 60fps in HDR. In addition to all the new cards, Nvidia also announced some games that support RTX’s ray tracing update, including Portal.

The successful launch of Nvidia’s new GPUs is important for Nvidia, especially as many have criticized the previous generation for the lack of power that Nvidia seems to have handled with a minimum of 12GB and 16GB GDDR6X for the RTX 4080 and a huge 24GB GDDR6X for the RTX 4090. Last-gen RTX 3060, 3070, and 3080 will still be available with pricing starting from $329. The pricing for the newer models starts at $899 for the base 12 GB RTX 4080 with a 16GB version available at $1199, going all the way to $1599 is the flagship RTX 4090. The Flagship RTX 4090 will be available starting October 12th with the 4080 following a month after in November.