Woman attempts to Strangulate Brothers in UP

According to recent reports, a woman from UP tried to circulate her two younger brothers because they tried to stop her from making reels on Friday. Read the whole article to learn more about this interesting piece of news.

About the news

This woman from UP tried to strangulate her younger brothers from stopping her from making reels on Instagram. The brothers immediately filed a complaint with the police. The women misbehaved with the police too. While she was getting to the station, she tore the uniforms of the women constables. The name of the woman is Aarti. Her two brothers Akash and Jaishkishan Rajput are the ones who filed the case against the women.

About Aarti

Aarti’s brother Aakash told the police everything about how Aarti was addicted to making Instagram reels. Slowly, this obsession became weird Arti started posting some weird content online in the name of content. Aksh had to face a lot of taunts from his friends, so he told his sister not to make reels. The sister, Aarti after hearing him say this started strangling him. When the other brother Jaikishan was coming to his brother’s rescue, Arti’s rescue assaulted him too. Akash told the police that her behavior was extremely weird with their own professors.

About Aarti’s charges

“One under section 307 (attempt to murder) and second beating up the female constable, tearing her uniform and obstructing government work. Aarti has been sent to jail,” Singh added. As soon as Aarti’s complaint was filed at the police station, Amod Kumar, the police officer sent a woman constable to get aarti to the police station. When aarti saw the woman constable, she created a lot of fuss and drama, and again misbehaved with Akash. She misbehaved with the woman constables as well and tore the uniform of the women constables.

About Instagram reels

Instagram reels are quite a recent feature introduced by Instagram. Its main purpose is to help people post short-form videos that will be seen by the people in their country as well as the country. By posting the latest trends or reels promoting some brand or the other, the influencers are able to increase their followers on the app. Their reach increases through this feature and as a viewer, one wants to keep watching these as these videos are just for a few seconds and mostly have some popular songs attached to them. So, Instagram reels prove to be a good break from reality.