Change your PPSX file to a PPTX file



MS Powerpoint, the software we have used more than the times we’ve cut our nails since childhood. From growing up to making PowerPoint presentations for school projects to sealing business deals with a flawless presentation- Powerpoint has been there for us, always.

There are two formats in which you get a Powerpoint file- PPTX and PPSX. The difference between the two is that a PPTX file is editable whereas the PPSX files are view-only files. You can also edit a PPSX file however you’ll have to convert a PPXS file into a PPTX file first.

If you need to convert your PPXS file into a PPTX (work-file) we’ll tell you how exactly.

Here is how to Change a PowerPoint Show (PPSX) to a Work File (PPTX)

Before we tell you the entire procedure we’d like to give you the shortest route possible. It might happen that changing just the file extension of it can do the task and save you time. We can not pinky promise you for it to work but yes, it’s worth giving a try. It is highly dependant on the version of Office you and your colleagues are using.

Change your file extension with the following steps-

Right-click the file and choose “Rename” to change the file extension. Change the file extension (if it exists in the file name) from .ppsx to .pptx. Double-click the file to open it as normal in PowerPoint.

We’ll be really glad if this works out for you. In case it doesn’t, we still have another way!

Save your files in PPTX format

You have our word for it, this method will work for sure. Powerpoint itself can help you.

PowerPoint can convert a PPSX file to a PPTX one. Here’s how.

First, launch “PowerPoint” and choose File > Open to find the file you want to edit. Head to the files menu then Save As to save the file. At the top right of your screen, choose “PowerPoint Presentation (*.pptx)” to save the file as an editable file you can share with colleagues.

Note: Do not forget to click on the Save button after you complete all the steps and you’ll be good to go.