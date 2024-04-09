In a recent statement, Charles Hoskinson, the co-founder of Input Output Global Inc., defended Cardano amidst growing criticism and negative sentiments surrounding the cryptocurrency. Hoskinson expressed his frustration with what he called “all the dunking on Cardano” and emphasized that the protocol offers the “best path for scalability, governance, and innovation.”

Charles Hoskinson criticizes Cardano ‘Dunking’ by expressing frustration over negative sentiments towards cryptocurrency. Hoskinson’s comments come in response to the removal of ADA, Cardano’s native token, from Grayscale Investment’s Crypto Large Cap Fund. This move has sparked concerns among critics, with some interpreting it as a sign of Cardano’s decline. However, Hoskinson dismissed these notions, pointing to Cardano’s upcoming hard fork, Chang, and the implementation of Ouroboros Leios as significant advancements for the protocol. He described Ouroboros Leios as “the biggest step forward towards solving the blockchain trilemma ever.”

Short-Term Narratives and Longevity

One of the key issues Hoskinson highlighted is the dominance of short-term narratives in the crypto industry. He criticized the influence of what he termed “carnival barkers,” who shape discussions and perceptions around projects based on short-term trends.

Hoskinson emphasized the importance of protocols designed for longevity and communities that prioritize sustainable growth. He noted Cardano’s track record, highlighting that the protocol has operated without failure for over 2,300 days.

Despite the challenges and criticisms faced by Cardano, Hoskinson remains optimistic about the protocol’s future. He believes that focusing on long-term goals and innovations, such as the upcoming hard fork and improved consensus mechanisms, will contribute to Cardano’s continued success. Hoskinson’s defense of Cardano underscores the ongoing debates within the crypto industry regarding scalability, governance, and the importance of sustainable development for blockchain projects.

Addressing Criticism

Despite these challenges, Hoskinson pointed out several positive aspects of Cardano. He mentioned upcoming improvements to the protocol, like the Chang hard fork and Ouroboros Leios, a new way to make Cardano’s blockchain more secure.

Short-Term vs. Long-Term Thinking

Hoskinson’s defense of Cardano highlights the ongoing struggle in the crypto world between short-term gains and long-term sustainability. As he addresses criticism head-on and emphasizes Cardano’s strengths, he aims to balance the conversation.

