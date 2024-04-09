In a recent survey conducted by Deutsche Bank, findings reveal a notable change in consumer perceptions regarding Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. What was once viewed as a passing trend is now seen as an integral part of the financial landscape by the majority of respondents, according to Reuters’ report on April 8.

Despite the evolving landscape, only 1% of consumers still think Bitcoin is a passing ‘fad.’ The survey, which included 3,600 individuals, highlighted a gradual but significant shift in attitudes. In March, 52% of respondents expressed belief that cryptocurrencies would evolve into an “important asset class and method of payment.” This marks a substantial increase from less than 40% of respondents who held this view in September 2023. Conversely, skepticism among detractors has dwindled to record lows, with only 1% now believing that Bitcoin will fade away, down from 20% the previous year.

Moderated Expectations

While optimism is on the rise, expectations about cryptocurrencies’ role in payment methods have become more tempered. The percentage of respondents who foresee crypto becoming the “dominant payment method” dropped to 5% from 20% in the previous year.

Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) also featured in the survey, with 15% of respondents predicting their mainstream adoption, while viewing cryptocurrencies as maintaining a minor role in the financial realm. Another 25% believe that crypto is “here to stay” but may never achieve mainstream status.

Price Projections

The Deutsche Bank survey reveals that only 1% of consumers still think Bitcoin is a passing ‘fad.’ Despite the growing positive sentiment toward Bitcoin, a significant minority of respondents anticipate lower prices by year-end. Around 30% predict that Bitcoin’s price will dip below $20,000, down from 35% in February and 36% in January.

On the other hand, 25% of respondents foresee Bitcoin’s value ranging between $20,000 and $75,000 by the end of the year, while only 10% expect it to exceed $75,000.

Market Trends

Bitcoin recently saw a surge, reaching a three-week high on April 8 after a period of decline following its all-time high of $73,794 in March. This recovery aligns with increasing interest in spot Bitcoin ETFs and expectations of interest rate adjustments.

Deutsche Bank analysts anticipate that factors such as the upcoming Bitcoin halving, regulatory changes, potential rate cuts, and speculations about SEC approval of spot Ethereum ETFs will continue to influence market trends in the weeks ahead.

