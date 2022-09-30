Chat Between Elon Musk and Twitter Executives Leaked, Parag Told Elon that he is free to Tweet ‘Is Twitter dying?’

According to recent reports, chats between Elon Musk and Twitter executives have been leaked. Parag Agrawal, the CEO of Twitter told Elon Musk that he is free to tweet ‘ Is Twitter Dying’. Read the entire article to learn about the complete story.

The string of messages that were leaked

“Frankly, I hate doing mgmt stuff. I kinda don’t think I should be the boss of anyone. But I love helping solve technical/product design problems,” Musk told Agrawal.”Treat me like an engineer instead of a CEO,” Agrawal replied. Musk told him that he has tons of ideas, but “I just want Twitter to be maximum amazing”.”I would like to understand the technical details of the Twitter codebase. This will help me calibrate the dumbness of my suggestions,” he wrote to Agrawal.”I used to be CTO and have been in our codebase for a long time. So I can answer many, many of your questions,” Agrawal replied. Agrawal told Musk that he is free to tweet “is Twitter dying?” or anything else about Twitter “but it’s my responsibility to tell you that it’s not helping me make Twitter better in the current context”.”Next time we speak, I’d like to provide you with a perspective on the level of internal distraction right now and how it is hurting our ability to do work. I would like the company to get to a place where we are more resilient and don’t get distracted, but we aren’t there right now,” a defiant Agrawal told the Tesla CEO.

On April 26, Dorsey, Musk, and Agrawal got on a Google Hangout together to discuss the takeover, and their differences were visible in chats.”At least it became clear that you can’t work together. That was clarifying,” Dorsey apparently said.

About Elon Musk and Twitter

In case you’re wondering about the link between Elon Musk and Twitter, this article is here to help you. Basically, Elon Musk signed a deal to buy Twitter for $44 million but at the last moment it backed out. Twitter sued Elon Musk and he is currently facing a lawsuit from the company.

