Meta Platforms just pulled off what might be the biggest AI hiring coup of the year. The tech giant has appointed Shengjia Zhao, one of the brilliant minds behind OpenAI’s ChatGPT and the GPT-4 family, as Chief Scientist of its brand-new Superintelligence Lab. CEO Mark Zuckerberg personally announced the move, sending clear signals that Meta is serious about winning the race to artificial general intelligence.

This isn’t just another high-profile tech hire. Zhao is actually a co-founder of Meta’s Superintelligence Lab and has been leading the scientific direction from day one, according to Zuckerberg. The appointment represents Meta’s bold bet on becoming the frontrunner in AGI development, and they’re putting their money where their mouth is.

Zhao’s journey to this moment reads like a roadmap for AI excellence. After earning his bachelor’s degree from the prestigious Tsinghua University, he went on to complete his PhD at Stanford. But it was his time at OpenAI where Zhao really made his mark on the AI world.

Zhao’s Leap to Meta: A New Era for AI with Superintelligence Lab

At OpenAI, Zhao wasn’t just another researcher—he was instrumental in creating some of the most important AI models we know today. He helped develop GPT-4, GPT-4.1, and the streamlined o3 model. Perhaps even more significantly, Zhao led groundbreaking work in synthetic data, which has become absolutely crucial as AI models get bigger and hungrier for training material.

Zhao also contributed to the development of OpenAI’s “o1” reasoning model, which popularized the chain-of-thought approach that’s now standard across the industry. Think of it as teaching AI to “show its work” like you learned in math class—except this simple concept revolutionized how AI systems think through complex problems.

Zhao won’t be working alone at Meta. He’s joining forces with CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Alexandr Wang, Meta’s newly appointed Chief AI Officer who previously led Scale AI. Together, this trio is tasked with something ambitious: creating AI that can reason and adapt across different domains just like humans do.

The Superintelligence Lab operates separately from Meta’s existing FAIR (Fundamental AI Research) unit, which continues under deep learning pioneer Yann LeCun’s leadership. While FAIR focuses on foundational research, Zhao’s lab is all about building next-generation AI and delivering it at massive scale.

The infrastructure backing this effort is equally impressive. The lab will run on Meta’s upcoming Prometheus cluster a jaw-dropping 1-gigawatt cloud computing platform set to come online in 2026. To put that in perspective, that’s enough power to run a small city.

Meta’s Aggressive AI Talent Grab Signals Open-Source AGI Ambitions

Zhao’s move is part of a larger talent migration happening across Silicon Valley. Meta has been aggressively recruiting top AI researchers from OpenAI, Google DeepMind, Anthropic, and Apple, offering competitive compensation packages and strategic partnerships that are hard to refuse.

This hiring spree comes after mixed reactions to Meta’s Llama 4 model, suggesting the company recognizes it needs to step up its game. The message is clear: Meta wants to leapfrog its competitors with breakthrough innovations, not just keep pace.

Meta’s approach differs from competitors in one key way: they plan to make their research outputs available as open source. Zuckerberg has been vocal about developing “full general intelligence” and sharing it with the world. This transparency is celebrated by many in the research community but has also raised eyebrows among those concerned about AI safety.

The appointment of Zhao signals that Meta Superintelligence Labs is positioning itself as a serious player in AI’s most cutting-edge research. With Zhao’s expertise in reasoning, scaling, and large model innovation, the lab could drive significant progress not just for Meta, but for the entire AI community.

The race for artificial general intelligence is heating up, and Meta just made a statement that they’re not content to watch from the sidelines.