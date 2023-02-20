ChatGPT marks Elon & Narendra Modi as a ‘controversial figure’, here’s the list!

Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter was recently tagged as the most “controversial” personality to which he reacted on the microblogging site.

The post was shared by Issac Latterell that mentioned that Elon Musk, Donald Trump, Kanye West and several others were tagged as controversial by ChatGPT.

The post showed a table of public figures that categorize them as controversial or non-controversial. The list included names of different personalities from politicians to celebrities around the globe.

For those on the controversial list, ChatGPT stated that these personalities must be treated in a ‘special manner’.

The tweet by Isaac Latterell read, “ChatGPT lists Trump, Elon Musk as controversial and worthy of special treatment, Biden and Bezos as not. I’ve got more examples.”

Reacting to the tweet, Musk wrote, “!!”

List of personalities marked as controversial:

The artificial intelligence ChatGPT tagged Vladimir Putin, Russia’s President; former Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom and Socialite Kim Kardashian as controversial.

Moreover, ex-Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, rapper Kanye West and the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi are marked as controversial according to the software tool.

Non-controversial:

Those who are marked as non-controversial according to ChatGPT are former Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos of Amazon, ex-German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and Oprah Winfrey.

To add, US President Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron have been marked as ‘non-controversial.’

Issac stated that the classification that ChatGPT made of these leaders as controversial or non-controversial itself will become a controversy and that this list is made by looking at the coverage they received through media.

Many users of Twitter also anticipated that the list could be made possible by looking at the media coverage generated in different publications.

What is ChatGPT?

ChatGPT was launched last year in November. Ever since its launch, the chatbot has gained huge attention from all over the world. This chatbot responds to every query and request of its users and provides them with ample information.

Every person, whether a student or an office worker uses a chatbot in any way possible, be it doing assignments, writing emails or searching for essays, the bot does every possible work.