ChatGPT’s use in condolence email after US shooting angers students

She said, “It’s almost as if Vanderbilt sent the email merely out of obligation, rather than a genuine care for the needs of its community. I’m disappointed in Vanderbilt’s lack of empathy toward those suffering from the tragedy.”

The artificial-intelligence research company behind the popular ChatGPT chatbot, OpenAI, has recently come under fire for being biased, inaccurate and showcasing inappropriate behavior.

Vanderbilt didn’t respond to an after-hours request for comment.

Police in Mississippi said a man shot and killed a person at a store in the small town of Arkabutla, then went to a nearby house and killed a woman, according to local media. Later it was reported, citing the county sheriff, that the woman was his ex-wife.

Police then tracked down the accused’s vehicle to a home later determined to belong to the suspect, and found two more men killed nearby.

The fifth and sixth person, a man and a woman, were found shot and dead in a nearby house, and were probably related to the suspect, who was caught as he tried to flee.

In a tweeted statement, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves said he had been informed about the incident. “At this time, we believe he acted alone. His motive is not known,” said Reeves.

“Please pray for the victims of this tragic violence and their families at this time.”