Chedi Andermatt, 5-star hotel, starts accepting Bitcoin & Ethereum payments.

In the midst of the Swiss Alps, Chedi Andermatt, a luxury 5-star hotel, has begun accepting Bitcoin & Ethereum payments, the Swiss daily Blick reports.

From now on, hotel guests can choose to pay over 200 Swiss Frances to pay one of the two biggest cryptocurrencies (roughly $218).

This was not a decision that was spontaneous. For four years the hotel has been considering the acceptance of cryptocurrencies.

Jean-Yves Blatt claims that Chedi Andermatt finally has opened its doors to the newfangled monkeys by increasing acceptance of encryption around the world.”We long knew that in hotel operations, cryptocurrencies are also futureful.”

The hotel consists of 123 splendid suites with box-spring beds from Hästens. It also has a Japanese restaurant with Michelin’s star, saunas, yoga lessons and gym.

The hotel has its own golf course, sports centre and other facilities when it comes to outdoor activities. Since the double room pricing begins at CHF 500 ($544), catering to the increasing number of crypto millionaires makes this a sensible move.

About Chedi Andermatt

In the charming traditional Swiss village of Andermatt, the Chedi Andermatt is an exclusive five-star hotel and residence.

In the traditional alpine village of Andermatt, Chedi Andermatt has brought a new luxury to a new level when Asian slick meets alpine chic. Guests can enjoy the relatively quiet slopes of the area and relax in the fabuloso environment in the evening, with the impeccable service at their fingertips, thanks to their splendid rooms and suites and incredible facilities.

The Club House, après ski bar, Spa, ski butler and 24-hour room services are just a tasty experience for guests. It is an extremely luxurious hotel with large lounges with roaring open fireplaces, a library, wine and cigar books and libraries.

With its location between three mountain passes, the town is marked by alpine history. It is situated 1,444m away from the village, which offers an easy train ride of 20 minutes and a snow-safe pitch over two mountains, Nätschen and Gemsstock, on the Oberalppass. The red Sedrun runs are worth visiting.

It’s very subtle and not at all ostentatious, which makes Chedi Andermatt special. As you might expect from a Chedi, service is slick and quiet and the smart use of natural stone, wood and fire in the décor really gives a comfortable feel. It’s just a really special place to stay.