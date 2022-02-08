Chegg (CHGG) reported Q4 Earnings

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG), the leading student-first connected learning platform, today reported financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021.
This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 22.58%. A quarter ago, it was expected that this provider of online textbook rental services would post earnings of $0.20 per share when it produced earnings of $0.20, delivering no surprise.
“During these complicated times, the Chegg team continued to execute extremely well, with Chegg Study Pack take rates outperforming our expectations and retention rates reaching all-time highs, both of which positively impacts subscriptions, ARPU, and margins for Chegg Services,” commented Rosensweig.
Financial Highlights
Chegg registered net revenues of $207.5 million, topping the Street’s estimate of $195.2 million, and grew 1% from the same quarter last year. Chegg Services revenues rose 6% to $187.2 million.
Also, fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.38 per share surpassed analysts’ expectations of $0.31 per share. The company reported adjusted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year.
In the quarter, the number of Chegg Services subscribers increased 5% year-over-year to 4.6 million.
Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA came in at $78 million, down 11.3% year-over-year.
For 2021, Chegg reported net revenues of $776.3 million, up 20% year-over-year, while Chegg Services revenues came in at $669.9 million, up 29%. However, adjusted earnings of $1.29 per share declined from $1.34 per share recorded in the prior year.
Looking ahead, the Santa Clara, California-based business expects total Q1 net revenues between $200 million to $205 million in the first quarter, with Chegg Services revenues between $183 million to $188 million.
Future Outlook
For the first quarter of 2022, Chegg expects total net revenues between $200 million and $205 million, compared with the consensus estimate of $198.1 million. Additionally, it anticipates Chegg Services revenues to be in the range of $183 million to $188 million.
For 2022, total net revenues are anticipated to range between $830 million and $850 million, above analysts’ expectations of $826.9 million. Further, services revenues are likely to be in the range of $770 million to $790 million.
Financial Report:
|
CHEGG, INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
Years Ended December 31,
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
Net revenues
|
$
|
207,467
|
|
|
$
|
205,721
|
|
|
$
|
776,265
|
|
|
$
|
644,338
|
|
Cost of revenues(1)
|
|
55,710
|
|
|
|
57,133
|
|
|
|
254,904
|
|
|
|
205,417
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
151,757
|
|
|
|
148,588
|
|
|
|
521,361
|
|
|
|
438,921
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development(1)
|
|
47,826
|
|
|
|
46,949
|
|
|
|
178,821
|
|
|
|
170,905
|
|
Sales and marketing(1)
|
|
30,275
|
|
|
|
21,293
|
|
|
|
105,414
|
|
|
|
81,914
|
|
General and administrative(1)
|
|
47,459
|
|
|
|
31,128
|
|
|
|
159,019
|
|
|
|
129,349
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
125,560
|
|
|
|
99,370
|
|
|
|
443,254
|
|
|
|
382,168
|
|
Income from operations
|
|
26,197
|
|
|
|
49,218
|
|
|
|
78,107
|
|
|
|
56,753
|
|
Interest expense, net, and other income, net:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
(1,633
|
)
|
|
|
(21,977
|
)
|
|
|
(6,896
|
)
|
|
|
(66,297
|
)
|
Other (expense) income, net
|
|
1,146
|
|
|
|
1,287
|
|
|
|
(65,472
|
)
|
|
|
8,683
|
|
Total interest expense, net and other (expense) income, net
|
|
(487
|
)
|
|
|
(20,690
|
)
|
|
|
(72,368
|
)
|
|
|
(57,614
|
)
|
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
|
|
25,710
|
|
|
|
28,528
|
|
|
|
5,739
|
|
|
|
(861
|
)
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
1,404
|
|
|
|
2,485
|
|
|
|
7,197
|
|
|
|
5,360
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
24,306
|
|
|
$
|
26,043
|
|
|
$
|
(1,458
|
)
|
|
$
|
(6,221
|
)
|
Net income (loss) per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.17
|
|
|
$
|
0.20
|
|
|
$
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.05
|
)
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.15
|
|
|
$
|
0.18
|
|
|
$
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.05
|
)
|
Weighted average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
142,710
|
|
|
|
128,955
|
|
|
|
141,262
|
|
|
|
125,367
|
|
Diluted
|
|
166,836
|
|
|
|
141,297
|
|
|
|
141,262
|
|
|
|
125,367
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Includes share-based compensation expense as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenues
|
$
|
447
|
|
|
$
|
306
|
|
|
$
|
1,621
|
|
|
$
|
950
|
|
Research and development
|
|
11,155
|
|
|
|
8,544
|
|
|
|
37,131
|
|
|
|
31,588
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
4,262
|
|
|
|
2,553
|
|
|
|
13,887
|
|
|
|
9,606
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
16,825
|
|
|
|
13,243
|
|
|
|
56,207
|
|
|
|
41,911
|
|
Total share-based compensation expense
|
$
|
32,689
|
|
|
$
|
24,646
|
|
|
$
|
108,846
|
|
|
$
|
84,055