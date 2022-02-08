Log In Register
Chegg (CHGG) reported Q4 Earnings
The online learning platform's subscriber count saw an increase of 18% year-over-year.

Ayush Bansal
BusinessMarketsNews

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG), the leading student-first connected learning platform, today reported financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

Chegg stock crashes nearly 50% -- now what?

Image: Yahoo Finance

This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 22.58%. A quarter ago, it was expected that this provider of online textbook rental services would post earnings of $0.20 per share when it produced earnings of $0.20, delivering no surprise.

“During these complicated times, the Chegg team continued to execute extremely well, with Chegg Study Pack take rates outperforming our expectations and retention rates reaching all-time highs, both of which positively impacts subscriptions, ARPU, and margins for Chegg Services,” commented Rosensweig.

Financial Highlights

Chegg registered net revenues of $207.5 million, topping the Street’s estimate of $195.2 million, and grew 1% from the same quarter last year. Chegg Services revenues rose 6% to $187.2 million.

Also, fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.38 per share surpassed analysts’ expectations of $0.31 per share. The company reported adjusted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year.

In the quarter, the number of Chegg Services subscribers increased 5% year-over-year to 4.6 million.

Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA came in at $78 million, down 11.3% year-over-year.

For 2021, Chegg reported net revenues of $776.3 million, up 20% year-over-year, while Chegg Services revenues came in at $669.9 million, up 29%. However, adjusted earnings of $1.29 per share declined from $1.34 per share recorded in the prior year.

Looking ahead, the Santa Clara, California-based business expects total Q1 net revenues between $200 million to $205 million in the first quarter, with Chegg Services revenues between $183 million to $188 million.

Future Outlook

For the first quarter of 2022, Chegg expects total net revenues between $200 million and $205 million, compared with the consensus estimate of $198.1 million. Additionally, it anticipates Chegg Services revenues to be in the range of $183 million to $188 million.

For 2022, total net revenues are anticipated to range between $830 million and $850 million, above analysts’ expectations of $826.9 million. Further, services revenues are likely to be in the range of $770 million to $790 million.

 

Financial Report:

CHEGG, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Years Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net revenues

$

207,467

$

205,721

$

776,265

$

644,338

Cost of revenues(1)

55,710

57,133

254,904

205,417

Gross profit

151,757

148,588

521,361

438,921

Operating expenses:

Research and development(1)

47,826

46,949

178,821

170,905

Sales and marketing(1)

30,275

21,293

105,414

81,914

General and administrative(1)

47,459

31,128

159,019

129,349

Total operating expenses

125,560

99,370

443,254

382,168

Income from operations

26,197

49,218

78,107

56,753

Interest expense, net, and other income, net:

Interest expense, net

(1,633

)

(21,977

)

(6,896

)

(66,297

)

Other (expense) income, net

1,146

1,287

(65,472

)

8,683

Total interest expense, net and other (expense) income, net

(487

)

(20,690

)

(72,368

)

(57,614

)

Income (loss) before provision for income taxes

25,710

28,528

5,739

(861

)

Provision for income taxes

1,404

2,485

7,197

5,360

Net income (loss)

$

24,306

$

26,043

$

(1,458

)

$

(6,221

)

Net income (loss) per share

Basic

$

0.17

$

0.20

$

(0.01

)

$

(0.05

)

Diluted

$

0.15

$

0.18

$

(0.01

)

$

(0.05

)

Weighted average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share

Basic

142,710

128,955

141,262

125,367

Diluted

166,836

141,297

141,262

125,367

(1) Includes share-based compensation expense as follows:

Cost of revenues

$

447

$

306

$

1,621

$

950

Research and development

11,155

8,544

37,131

31,588

Sales and marketing

4,262

2,553

13,887

9,606

General and administrative

16,825

13,243

56,207

41,911

Total share-based compensation expense

$

32,689

$

24,646

$

108,846

$

84,055

Comments

comments

