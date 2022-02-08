Chegg (CHGG) reported Q4 Earnings

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG), the leading student-first connected learning platform, today reported financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 22.58%. A quarter ago, it was expected that this provider of online textbook rental services would post earnings of $0.20 per share when it produced earnings of $0.20, delivering no surprise.

“During these complicated times, the Chegg team continued to execute extremely well, with Chegg Study Pack take rates outperforming our expectations and retention rates reaching all-time highs, both of which positively impacts subscriptions, ARPU, and margins for Chegg Services,” commented Rosensweig.

Financial Highlights

Chegg registered net revenues of $207.5 million, topping the Street’s estimate of $195.2 million, and grew 1% from the same quarter last year. Chegg Services revenues rose 6% to $187.2 million.

Also, fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.38 per share surpassed analysts’ expectations of $0.31 per share. The company reported adjusted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year.

In the quarter, the number of Chegg Services subscribers increased 5% year-over-year to 4.6 million.

Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA came in at $78 million, down 11.3% year-over-year.

For 2021, Chegg reported net revenues of $776.3 million, up 20% year-over-year, while Chegg Services revenues came in at $669.9 million, up 29%. However, adjusted earnings of $1.29 per share declined from $1.34 per share recorded in the prior year.

Looking ahead, the Santa Clara, California-based business expects total Q1 net revenues between $200 million to $205 million in the first quarter, with Chegg Services revenues between $183 million to $188 million.

Future Outlook

For the first quarter of 2022, Chegg expects total net revenues between $200 million and $205 million, compared with the consensus estimate of $198.1 million. Additionally, it anticipates Chegg Services revenues to be in the range of $183 million to $188 million.

For 2022, total net revenues are anticipated to range between $830 million and $850 million, above analysts’ expectations of $826.9 million. Further, services revenues are likely to be in the range of $770 million to $790 million.

