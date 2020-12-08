China cleansing campaign: TripAdvsior and 104 other apps removed

China cleansing campaign resulted in the ban of 105 apps from the app stores in the country. One of the most famous apps on the list was the US app TripAdvisor. On removing the apps from the country’s app stores, the government said that the removed apps violated some of their cyber laws. Plus, the apps removed were the ones that spread content related to prostitution, gambling, pornography, and violence.

The Chinese government says that the removed apps violated the country’s cyber laws. But they didn’t give any details regarding the specific apps.

Chinese Cyberlaw violation

The Chinese internet laws are very strict, and that’s why they have very limited access to the internet too. Google services are banned in the country. And almost all apps have their own Chinese version to comply with the country’s laws and requirements. Therefore on banning the apps under the China cleaning campaign, the government said that the apps had a strong public reaction that considered it offensive.

The government also said that they would continue to monitor such apps and remove them if found inappropriate. It is difficult to say which cyber law did the US app TripAdvisor violate. Because on being asked by Reuters, the company didn’t make any comments.

What are your thoughts on the entire China cleansing campaign? And if you have any idea why TripAdvisor might have been banned, let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content useful, do like and share it with your friends.

Also Read: Aquaculture start-up, FreshToHome to receive funding from the Abu Dhabi Investment Office