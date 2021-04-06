China techies found a way to upgrade M1 MacBook RAM and SSD

Apple hasn’t always been very flexible of MacBook upgrades, and by upgrades, I clearly mean RAM and storage. Considering the past, Apple likes to keep their upgrades exclusive to Apple’s own products and no third-party products as it voids all warranty and guarantee of the Apple product. Apple’s latest masterpiece, the M1 chip in the newest MacBook Air and MacBook Pro have been blazing the silicon industry by a storm since it was launched late last year. Intel and AMD have clearly taken aback by Apple silicon and with this revelation, the MacBook maker also revealed that it would slowly be cutting ties with Intel chips.

Having said that, with all the miniature circuitry inside the Apple MacBook devices, there is no chance for any user to simply open the back and upgrade the SSD and RAM by themselves. Technology enthusiasts have left all hope to do so since the launch of the MacBook 2014 model and above. However, before this model, Apple MacBook devices would still support upgradation in SSD and RAM using third-party parts which was a golden era for Apple users to be honest.

Well, recently some technicians from Guangzhou, China have found a way to upgrade the latest M1 MacBook devices and the internet is flipping over with excitement. However, I should warn you that this is not an easy process and will definitely- most certainly wreck your warranty. China has made it possible for users to upgrade their basic RAM and SSD to a higher one. For instance, you can upgrade your RAM from the basic 8GB variant to a 16GB variant and your storage from 256GB to 512GB, all in-built with no external dongles.

Anyhow, if you wish to take the risk, then you should remember that there is a 50-50 chance that MacOS will recognise your new components. You have to remember that it is a very risky task which can outrightly turn out to be disastrous for your Mac. As mentioned in a report by Engadget, you are removing soldered-on components from a miniature motherboard and replacing them with third-party components. Also, make sure you find legitimate third-party products which are as fast as Apple’s original products because RAM and SSD for M1 MacBook is nowhere available for sale.

I would personally recommend that you don’t try this if you are not a professional and well-experienced technician. However, this report by China has opened up our minds to future MacBook devices and iMac devices that can potentially offer upgradeable components. What do you think, Should Apple bring back some flexibility in their minimum $1000 costing Mac devices?