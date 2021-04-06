Oppo Launches Oppo F19 Powered By Snapdragon 662 At A Price Tag Of Rs. 18,990, Here Are More Details

The modern standard has made a smartphone our best friend, particularly. For both work and games, we rely on it. We need a handset that is more efficient in battery life without smashing your budget to survive constant simulated meetings and hours of binge-watching and mobiles gaming.

OPPO was a popular brand of smartphones. With streamlined architecture, charging technologies, and making them suitable for all, the company constantly introduces revolutionary products. With the brand new OPPO F19, OPPO is now ready to improve everything.

The new Oppo F19 is the predecessor model to Oppo F19 Pro and F19 Pro+ 5G. Also, the phone is an integral part of the Oppo F-series and comes with some improvements from its predecessor.

Oppo F19 – Specifications And Key Features

The Oppo F29 is the F19 Pro and F19 Pro+ 5G’s lower-end siblings. It has a Full HD+ AMOLED 6.4-inch screen with a cutout with a punch-hole.

It has a screen/body ratio of 90.8 percent, a 60Hz refresh rate, and packs the biometric verification in-display fingerprint scanner. A 16MP selfie snapper is on the punch-hole cutout.

The Oppo F19 comes from the inside and is fuelled by Snapdragon 662, which also features the Poco M3, which has recently been unveiled.

The Adrena 60 GPU, the LPDDR4X RAM 6GB, and the internal storage 128GB have been added (expandable via microSD card).

When you look at the sensors, you have a triple-camera system on the back of your handset. This involves a main 48MP sensor and a few 2MP capturing data and macro pictures of depth.

The device includes different styles of shooting including timelapse, night-mode, panorama, and more to support the photography experience. In addition, it can capture normal 1080p images at 30FPS and 720p slow-motion videos at 120FPS.

The Oppo F19 is also fitted with a 5000mAh massive battery with 33W quick-charge support. In Oppo, it’s the handset with the largest battery and the unit is 7.95mm thick. The bottom of the USB-C connector and a 3.5mm headphone jack are also included.

ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11 is operated and is available in two color choices, Prism Black and Midnight Blue.

Oppo F19 – Indian Pricing And When Will It Be Available In India?

In a single 6GB+128GB configuration priced at Rs 18,990 in India, the Oppo F19 will be available. The first offer will be made live on 9 April and is now available on Amazon for pre-order.

Must Read: HP Launches New HP Chromebook 11a Suitable For Students In India For The Price Of Rs.21,999.