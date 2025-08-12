Do you want to become a pharmacy technician and do something amazing in the field of pharma? Follow the guide to know how you can become one. Stick with on to check the eligibility, requirements, and roles to play once you reach the position. So, let us begin.

What does a Pharmacy Technician do?

A pharmacy technician works with a licensed pharmacist and plays a key role in that companionship. Their main job is to help prepare and dispense medications to customers or patients accurately. This includes tasks like counting pills, mixing certain compounds, and labeling bottles with the correct information. While this may look simple, it takes a lot of information on the medicines at hand, as well as the delicacy to handle them. They also handle administrative duties like processing insurance claims, managing inventory, and keeping patient records updated. They are the machinery of a pharmacy managing the main chore smoothly, to ensure that the head gets time to sort out the other things for the pharmacy.

Eligibility criteria to become a pharmacy technician

To become a pharmacy technician, you generally need a high school diploma or GED. While some positions offer on-the-job training, most employers and states now prefer or require completing a formal training program.

Passing one of the exams, such as the PTCB or ExCPT, is often a key eligibility requirement. Once you pass this examination with an adequate score, it will be possible for you to move towards the next step.

After that, you’ll need to register or get a license from your state’s Board of Pharmacy, which may include a background check. Staying certified and licensed requires completing continuing education credits every two years, which is something that you must also remember.

This is the criteria for anyone who is interested in applying for, or working on becoming, a pharmacy technician.

Duties of a pharmacy technician

Let us also have a detailed look at the duties that are assigned or expected of a pharmacy technician.

Dispense Medication Precisely – Accurately count, pour, and label prescriptions under the supervision of a pharmacist. This also requires them to keep a track of all these medicines and their quantity .

Customer Service- Be available for the customers and assist with over-the-counter medication selections.

Administrative Tasks- They are also required to process insurance claims, manage patient records, and handle pharmacy inventory well. For this, they may also be required to report to the pharmacist.

Maintain Pharmacy Operations – Ensure the pharmacy is clean , organized, and that all equipment is in working order. If something is not working, they are expected to take care of that immediately.

Communicate with Professionals- Work with pharmacists, doctors, and other healthcare providers to clarify prescription details and get refill authorizations. This takes professionalism and also out-of-the-box thinking at times.

These are the major duties that the pharmacy technician has to shoulder. They may change slightly with the specific roles assigned to them by a pharmacist or a doctor on certain occasions.