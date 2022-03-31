China’s prohibition on bitcoin mining might be a “trillion-dollar” gift to the United States as bitcoin miners go green

China offered the United States a trillion-dollar present when it banned bitcoin (BTC) mining in May of last year, according to one mining CEO. Crypto miners, in particular publicly-traded companies in the United States, Canada, and parts of Europe, are paving the way for more environmentally friendly and innovative ways of mining coins.

China offered the United States a trillion-dollar present when it banned bitcoin

The United States accounted for approximately 35% of the worldwide mining hash rate in August 2021, according to studies. A year earlier, 4% of the mining hash rate came from the United States.

Crypto miners are becoming more proficient at balancing a load of demand on power grids as a result of a higher mix of renewables, while energy behemoths are now experimenting with new paradigms, like using waste gas from North Dakota oil wells to power bitcoin mining operations.

While this shift is occurring quickly, it is not fast enough for the now-adolescent Bitcoin mining business, whose engrained nasty image continues to grab lawmakers and the public’s attention.

Both within President Joe Biden’s administration and from the European Union, which is debating whether or not to restrict proof-of-work (PoW) mining, environmental, social, and governance constraints on crypto mining are growing.

Another source of concern is proposed legislation that would allow the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to view the carbon footprints of listed companies.

For those bitcoin pioneers, locating mining facilities in areas with abundant renewable energy was a logical move toward improving the sustainable power mix. This may include areas of Canada with a lot of hydropower, as well as Texas, which has just seen a lot of wind and solar. The “greener mining” tale began a decade ago when North America only accounted for a small percentage of bitcoin’s worldwide hash rate.

Due to overcrowding on power lines delivering renewable energy to urban centers, renewable energy output in such places has to be restricted at times. As a result, bitcoin miners are required to offer local load, which serves as a safety valve for otherwise stranded power.

The CEO of Argo Blockchain (ARBK), a publicly-traded mining firm located in West Texas but founded in Quebec to take advantage of the region’s hydropower, says proximity matters. It’s just the way things are,” says the author, “you have better access to renewables when you live near them.”

If you find this article informative then do not forget to share it with your friends and family!

Also read: Do Kwon Says Terra (LUNA) Plans on Being Biggest Bitcoin Holder in World