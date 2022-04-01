Fortnite Raises $100 Million For Ukraine

In a tweet posted on the official Fortnite account, the developers revealed that the funds raised for Ukraine are reaching $100 million, a stellar show of support from the Fortnite community. In recent weeks, the developers of the game Fortnite have been raising funds to help Ukraine. Epic Games, publisher of the popular Fortnite battle royale, popular Fortnite battle royale, has managed to raise over $100 million in aid funds in Ukraine.

In just 9 days, Epic Games, Microsoft, and gamers have raised $100 million in donations from Ukraine from Fortnite VBuck purchases. There is a very real possibility that Fortnite and Epic Games will be able to donate $150 million if not more, to help Ukraine. As Fortnite continues to donate its proceeds to Ukraine, we hope more organizations will take the train to help those affected by the war in Ukraine.

In addition, Microsoft Xbox will join the donation and promise net proceeds from all sales of Fortnite content on the Microsoft Store from March 20 to April 3. Xbox is also contributing its share of Fortnite’s net proceeds to help Ukraine. All proceeds from Fortnite real money purchases go to Direct Relief, and Epic will continue to do the same until April 3rd. According to a FAQ on the Epic Games website, the company will aim to expedite the disbursement of humanitarian aid funds by sending funds from existing funds as purchases are made, but before the money is debited from Epics payment partners. Epic notes that Epic is transferring Direct Relief funds as quickly as possible.

As of today, we’ve raised $100 million USD together to support humanitarian relief for people affected by the war in Ukraine. In addition to @UNICEF, @WFP, @Refugees and @DirectRelief, we are now also collaborating with @WCKitchen. Learn more at https://t.co/aexRh7ZEWQ pic.twitter.com/ZQsRYivIAe — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 29, 2022

A valid donation means that Epic has donated $100 million, and it’s out of Epic’s own pocket and that $100 million will be replaced in time by spending since the beginning of Chapter 3. Currently, Fortnite has donated all funds raised since the start of Chapter 3 Season 2, with the organization raising $70 million in 5 days and $100 million in 9 days since March 20. Notably, the Epic Fortnite donation debuted on March 20, and by March 21, Epic announced that it had raised $36 million. Five days before the end of the donation period, developer Epic Fortnite’s promotion has become the largest direct corporate donation to help Ukraine during the war.

Humble Bundle, another company that has donated huge sums of money to fundraisers, announced on March 25 that Humble Bundle raised $20 million through its “Stand With Ukraine” sale. Two leaders of the industry have decided to raise money through the wildly popular Fortnite battle royale: all proceeds generated between March 20th and April 3rd will go to help. Epic Games then took to Twitter to thank their players who contributed to the studios’ rescue effort, which will continue fundraising for another four days.