Chinese and Russian Spies Allegedly Stealing US Space Tech Data

It has been going on for a very long time that strong nations have been at odds with one another. We have always witnessed competition between strong countries, whether it be in international trade, technological advancements, the military, or even in space technology.

China, Russia, and the US are the top three lists when discussing nations that are competitors. The three nations are doing their utmost to advance their space technology, though.

In this race, fresh information is surfacing that suggests both Chinese and Russian agents may have stolen confidential information from US-based space technology titans like Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin.

Chinese and Russian Spies Accused of Stealing Sensitive Data from US Space Tech Firm

The National Counterintelligence and Security Center has recently released studies, and the FBI and US Air Force have both formally published advice with a warning statement in light of the growing rivalry among all the powerful nations:

“Foreign intelligence entities recognize the importance of the commercial space industry to the US economy and national security, including the growing dependence of critical infrastructure on space-based assets.” “They see US space-related innovation and assets as potential threats as well as valuable opportunities to acquire vital technologies and expertise.”

US-based intelligence agencies have risen their concerns over Chinese and Russian spy agencies who are showing increased interest in stealing data of commercial space companies and using it for their benefit.

US Government Urges Space Tech Firms to Enhance Security

After trying to breach the data and technology of the commercial multi-billion dollar costing space technology company, US federal has sought the duo space giants to put up extra layers of security to their data and technology and tighten up with the protocols too.

This new advisory comes right after the US government has started to work with commercial space firms like Blue Origin and Space X to develop and upgrade their technological infrastructure.

Agencies also warned the space firms by stating:

“Use cyberattacks, strategic investment (including joint ventures and acquisitions), the targeting of key supply chain nodes, and other techniques to gain access to the US space industry.”

American space firms are asked to be on the lookout for “indicators” that they are being “targeted,” including “unusually high cyber activity targeting your company from unknown parties,” “requests to visit your company facilities from unknown or foreign entities,” “unsolicited offers to establish joint ventures with companies tied to foreign governments or state-owned enterprises,” and “attempts to recruit your company’s technical experts … and provision of financial incentives in exchange for proprietary information.”

After the advisory was published, there have been no such comments made either from Russia as well as China. However, it’s quite evident that with years passing, the relations of the US with other Russia and China have been going on through a lot of ups and downs.

Conclusion

The arena has grown to embrace the limitless expanse of space in the big drama of international affairs, where ambitions and rivalries affect the course of history.

The rivalry that was formerly waged on physical grounds has now entered the world of cutting-edge technology and scientific advancement.

The claims of data theft against Chinese and Russian entities serve as a stark reminder of the depths to which countries would go in order to get an advantage over one another in the cosmic race.

The need of protecting the precious assets of the commercial space industry grows as the National Counterintelligence and Security Center raises the alarm and intelligence agencies issue warnings.

As the stars above attest, the conflict takes place against a backdrop of scientific wonders and diplomatic nuance, influencing not only the development of space technology but also global relations in general.

Source: NewYork Post

