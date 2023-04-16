Chinese automaker XPeng unveils next-gen EV platform: SEPA 2.0.

XPeng Motors, a Chinese electric vehicle (EV) automaker, has introduced its new SEPA 2.0 platform, which will serve as the backbone for the company’s future EV models. According to XPeng, the SEPA 2.0 architecture will not only reduce the research and development (R&D) cycles of upcoming models but also provide a modular, interchangeable, end-to-end solution that can support various vehicle types, including the G6 coupe sedan that is set to be released soon.

XPeng, which has been in the industry for almost a decade, has gained recognition for its impressive driver assistance technology incorporated in its growing line-up of EVs. The company introduced the G3 SUV in 2018, followed by the P7 sedan in 2019. The P5 was subsequently launched, and we were able to test drive it alongside the P7 in the Netherlands as the automaker was working to expand overseas. The P7 was recently refreshed after the introduction of XPeng’s latest model, the G9, an 800V SUV. Both the P7 and G9 are capable of operating XPeng’s top-tier ADAS technology, called XNGP, but they still use the automaker’s Silicon Carbide (SiC) “Edward” EV platform.

XPeng had been hinting at the unveiling of its next-generation SEPA 2.0 architecture, and it will soon showcase its first EV model that will use the platform. The automaker believes that SEPA 2.0 will be a significant milestone in the company’s progress, as it seeks to create innovative and technology-driven EVs that can compete with other automakers in the industry.

Features

The company claims that the new platform is modular and can adapt to operate within wheelbases ranging from 1,800mm to 3,200mm, making it scalable to support any vehicle type, including coupes, sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, MPVs, and even pickup trucks. XPeng stated that SEPA 2.0 will shorten the R&D cycle of future EV models by 20%, which will help get cars to consumers more quickly. Furthermore, the automaker is excited by the design flexibility provided by the new architecture, allowing for up to 80% interchangeability of common components between new models.

The automaker says this diverse compatibility will not only allow it to deliver to a wider array of customer wants and needs but at optimized costs. XPeng Motors chairman and CEO He Xiaopeng spoke. “We envision that this evolutionary intelligent architecture will lead smart EV technology development for the next three years. It will make rapid advancements in technology available for our customers as standard, with faster software upgrades, stunning cost savings, and elevated product experience. Ultimately, SEPA 2.0 will architecturally empower us in our ongoing quest to redefine mobility experience with compelling value, superb comfort, and rich infotainment.”

Additional highlights

XPeng’s SEPA 2.0 architecture promises a number of advancements that will increase efficiency, reduce costs, and improve performance. With SEPA 2.0, XPeng expects to boost the overall R&D efficiency of its XNGP ADAS by 30%, while also lowering the software adaption costs of its Xmart OS by 85%. Voice software R&D cycles will be shortened by 50%, and the cost of voice assistant services will be reduced by 50%, enabling XPeng to offer in-cabin smart services to all future customers. The platform’s SiC technology will support end-to-end 800V high-voltage charging, increasing battery charging speeds by 50% compared to the previous generation. The integration of front and rear aluminum die casting technology allows for more uniform fabrication of the car body, enhancing safety and improving torsional rigidity by 83% compared to traditional car bodies, while reducing weight by 17% and furthering EV range. CIB technology will optimize the cabin design, adding vertical space, increasing battery safety, and enhancing driving performance by improving the center of gravity. XPeng plans to debut SEPA 2.0 beneath the G6 SUV at the Shanghai Auto Show this week, offering a glimpse into the new EV architecture’s capabilities.

