How to Restore WhatsApp Backup from iTunes to Android

If you’re an iPhone user who wants to convert to Android, you’ll probably want to know how to transfer Whatsapp from iPhone to Android. Thinking about free ways to transfer WhatsApp messages from iPhone to Android might be a real pain.

Though, Mark Zuckerberg claimed that Move to iOS supports transferring WhatsApp to iPhone recently, some users gave the feedback that they failed to transfer WhatsApp data and the new feature of Move to iOS App is only available on a new iPhone or the iPhone that has been factory reset.

Although neither operating system provides a straightforward way for transferring data between iOS and Android, several additional resources can assist you. Here are several simple methods to transfer/restore WhatsApp backup from iTunes to android and we will also introduce the strongest tool: UltFone Transfer.

Part 1 Does iTunes backup transfer Whatsapp?

iPhone users are frequently perplexed about what iTunes backups and whether it backs up WhatsApp data. In terms of whether iTunes backs up WhatsApp, the answer is yes. But iTunes does not allow users to transfer WhatsApp messages from iTunes backup to Android, some third-party tools, such as UltFone Transfer, allow users to examine and export iTunes backups.

Part 2 Why Do I Transfer WhatsApp Backup from iTunes to Android via UltFone Transfer.

When we get a new Android phone, we may need to know how to transfer WhatsApp from iPhone to android. The last thing we want to see is vital chat history being lost. The traditional method only allows for backup restoration and does not allow for cross-platform transfer. As far as we know, there is no direct way to transfer WhatsApp from iTunes to Android. We have a 100% way of transferring WhatsApp messages from an iTunes backup to an Android device using third-party Apps such as UltFone WhatsApp Transfer.

It allows you to transfer WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business communications between iOS and Android devices without regard for the operating system. For example, with a few simple steps, we can Transfer WhatsApp to New Phone and vice versa. Backup and restoration are also more versatile and convenient.

Features:

Transfer WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business between iOS and Android without performing a factory reset.

Download, recover, and transfer WhatsApp backups from Google Drive to iPhone and Android devices.

Choose the sorts of WhatsApp data you want to transfer.

The viewing, backing up and restoring Viber/Kik/WeChat(iOS only),WhatsApp/WhatsApp Business (iOS and Android)

iOS/iPad 15 and Android OS 12 are supported.

Part 3: How to Transfer WhatsApp Backup from iTunes to Android via UltFone Transfer

Here’s how to use UltFone WhatsApp Transfer to recover WhatsApp from an iTunes backup to an Android device. To achieve positive results, follow these steps exactly as they are stated.

Converting a Whatsapp iTunes backup to an Android device with UltFone WhatsApp Transfer is a breeze. It is recommended that the WhatsApp data on your Android smartphone be backed up before connecting it to your PC and utilizing this tool if the Android phone is not brand new.

Step 1: On your laptop, download the UltFone WhatsApp Transfer program. Connect your device to your PC using a cable, and then select the WhatsApp icon from the tool. It will recognize all WhatsApp backup data saved on your PC. To proceed with the process, click the “View & Restore” button.

Step 2: Select the Android device to which you have attached the cable from the dropdown menu and press the “Restore Now” option.

Step 3: That’s all there is to it. While you wait, the UltFone WhatsApp Transfer tools will execute the transfer.

Step 4: Once WhatsApp has been successfully transferred to your Android phone, follow the instructions on the interface to set up and check your data.

Part 4: Directly Retrieve/Recover WhatsApp from iTunes Backup

How to transfer WhatsApp data from iPhone to Android through iTunes backup? If you don’t know how to back up your iPhone’s WhatsApp data with iTunes, this entire talk on transferring iTunes WhatsApp backup to Android will be useless. Here’s how to use iTunes to back up your iPhone’s WhatsApp data files:

Launch iTunes on your computer where you made the backup of your WhatsApp. Get your device Connected to the computer via an USB cord. After you’ve connected the device, click the device icon. Under iTunes, pick “This computer” from the Backups section and tap the Restore Backup option. Select a suitable backup file from the drop-down list based on the date and size. To restore iTunes backup file data on the Android device, click the Recover button and that will help restore your WhatsApp messages and other phone data from your Android device. After completing the preceding procedures, you must restart your Android by maintaining the connection with your computer until the synchronization with the computer is complete.

Much simpler and safer!

WhatsApp backup on iPhone is 100% free.

Backup All types of attachments included: photos, videos, audio and other files.

No storage limitation for backup.

Flexibly Restore: Full data will be restored including attachments.

WhatsApp backup on Android is not free.

Conclusion

This post demonstrates how to restore WhatsApp Backup data from iTunes to Android. After reading this guide, you should understand how to pick an appropriate method to recover WhatsApp messages from an iTunes backup. The second method is handier because it lets you see the chat material and photographs before restoring them. So you can choose one and then restore it on your Android phone. As a result, I strongly advise you to use UltFone Transfer.