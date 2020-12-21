Christmas Day could be Zoom busiest ever

Zoom is all already tieing its shoelaces for what could be the busiest day for it. With all the world fighting against Covid-19, Christmas day could be the busiest day for Zoom.

It should come as no surprise since people are locked away with the limitations of pandemic. It is almost impossible for a number of people to travel to see their friends and family, to a larger case- it is also illegal.

It is about the UK that almost 18 million people in the state can not visit their loved ones with the strict new rules imposed for Christmas.

And it was very obvious because apparently, Covid was just a teaser for its mutated virus chain.

Merry Christmas everyone. In your stocking you will find $600 and a mutated strain of COVID from 2020.#IAmSoOver2020 pic.twitter.com/YHUJff5OLR — Justagirl (@hollym1126) December 21, 2020

i’m really gonna spend christmas alone in my apartment bc of covid laws…. pic.twitter.com/67B0LiKpsx — patrick (@ovtartarus) December 20, 2020

The people of Great Britain already were up for the alternative of connecting with people online if not in person. Without guessing hard, the first in the list as an alternative was Zoom.

Celebrating Christmas a little differently this year in a zoom call with my father who decided to let his beard grow while staying safe. He looks a lot like someone I know! 🎅 pic.twitter.com/PUIw2BFVQs — Jim Dodson (@jdodsonart) December 20, 2020

Ready for Zoom Christmas! pic.twitter.com/HHakNX0dnJ — David Robinson (@daviedaily) December 20, 2020

While for many its a relief, there are some who aren’t really thrilled about Zoom Christmas.

Anyone else detest zoom/Skype stuff with family? Am dreading the inevitable Christmas Day forced video calls — mrsb (@Mrs_Bentos) December 19, 2020

It’s only been half hour and the words ‘Christmas Day Zoom quiz’ have already been mentioned in the house pic.twitter.com/eBHQGJz243 — Mike (@ivesy_17) December 19, 2020

Zoom preparing for Zoom Christmas.

As dated on 16 Dec, Zoom made an announcement that it will take away the 40-minutes limit for the celebration. While it may be a move to compete with other social media tycoons like Skype, Google Meets, FaceTime, Messenger, and WhatsApp, Zoom is still a step ahead with themes for Christmas.

We will be lifting the 40-minute limit for holiday celebrations. ✨ Check out all the details: https://t.co/V0eTl8aIGB #ZoomTogether pic.twitter.com/0MlZt7BRdW — Zoom (@zoom_us) December 17, 2020

We might have had to move our lab Christmas party online, but we still had some fun with festive zoom backgrounds and games! Happy Holidays from all of us! pic.twitter.com/OSUax1gdQL — Vaquerizas Lab (@vaquerizas_lab) December 14, 2020

Hard times with the Pandemic? Laugh a little with Zoom Christmas memes

The universe is CLEARLY a sadist – my first Christmas day off in 11 years, and there is nothing I can do with it due to COVID…#bugger2020 pic.twitter.com/d7HdUakfgK — Matthew (@Matthew0sb0rne) December 20, 2020