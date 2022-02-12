Chrono Cross Is Being Remastered For PC And Consoles

Chrono Cross is getting a remaster, as announced last night on Nintendo Direct, which means the game will be released in Europe for the first time. The original Chrono Cross game was first released for the PlayStation in 1999, giving fans of Chrono Trigger an opportunity to return to the world of Super Nintendo Chrono Trigger.

Radical Dreamers is a dark side story of Chrono Trigger from original writer Masato Kato with music by Yasunori Mitsuda, and it’s really amazing to see it included in this Chrono Cross remaster. Not only will Chrono Cross have updated graphics, but it will also come bundled with Radical Dreamers, a visual novel adventure that was only released in Japan. Along with the remastered version of Chrono Cross came the text game Radical Dreamers released in 1996.

As you’d expect from a remaster, character models and other assets have been updated, but this one also features new artwork, polished music, “battle enhancement features” and the ability to turn off enemy encounters entirely. There will be some character and graphics redesigns, HD character models, “tweaked” background music, various combat improvements, auto-combat, and a background filter. Square Enix revealed that the 3D models in the Chrono Cross remaster have been converted to HD, that there are new artwork and character redesigns created by Yuki Nobuteru, and that composer Yasunori Mitsuda has improved the game’s music.

IGN called the music in the series “one of the best video game soundtracks ever made”, and said that the music is an important part of the game’s ability to “capture the player’s emotions”. Critics praised the game’s complex storyline, innovative combat system, diverse characters, touching soundtrack, vibrant graphics, and Chrono Trigger’s success in breaking conventions. Fan reaction has been mostly positive, although some fans have complained that the game is too far removed from its predecessor and/or that it suffers from many issues, including a delayed combat system and lack of character development.

Leaks have previously hinted that there will be a remaster or remake of the exciting Chrono Cross PS1, but a Nintendo Direct in February 2022 confirmed that a full remaster is indeed on the way. After years of watching the Square remaster and porting Final Fantasy games to modern PCs and consoles, Squares’ best RPGs. I’m glad it’s finally Chrono Cross’s turn. The Nintendo Direct trailer only mentions the Switch version of these remasters, but the aforementioned Japanese trailer confirms it’s also coming to PC.