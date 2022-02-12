Harry Potter: Magic Awakened Mobile Game Announced

Harry Potter: Magic Awakened a mobile game has been announced. Starting today, players in the Americas, Europe, and Oceania can pre-register to receive in-game gadgets at launch. Currently, players can pre-register in the Americas, Europe, and Oceania regions through Google Play or the game’s official website right now.

Pre-registration is now available on the official Magic Awakened website for an Android release later in 2022. Players will be able to join the houses of Hogwarts, explore the Forbidden Forest in single-player or multiplayer co-op, and play additional stories from the “original series”. There will be both characters from the original series as well as new faces, and players will need to take classes at Hogwarts in order to progress in their spell-casting adventure.

Players will start with a young wizard who has just received an acceptance letter from Hogwarts. The game begins with the player entering Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. In the story, players control a fully customizable character as they spend their years at Hogwarts, 10 years after the Battle of Hogwarts that takes place at the end of the Deathly Hallows.

Announcing Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, an all-new immersive collectible card game (CCG) with MMO and RPG elements from @NetEaseGames_EN and @wbgames ! Prepare to experience this multiplayer wizarding dueling game when it arrives on iOS and Android platforms later this year. pic.twitter.com/MalxSQ7NP2 — NetEase Games_EN (@NetEaseGames_EN) February 10, 2022

Also featuring a unique art style, massively multiplayer, and exciting RPG elements, the game allows players to master their own magic on their illustrious magical journey. The free-to-play game combines elements of strategy, RPG, and MMO as players fight each other with magic spells. The mobile game is a free-to-play collectible MMO card game that has some strategic RPG elements such as wizard duel.

Players will be able to explore the dazzling shops of Diagon Alley, solve mysteries while roaming the school auditorium, play Quidditch, dance at the ball, explore the Forbidden Forest, and more. Throughout the story, players will encounter characters from the series’ successful universe as well as new characters created specifically for the game.

As you might expect, Warner Bros. Games says you’ll meet original Harry Potter characters and new faces. Companies are always looking for new ways to capitalize on the Harry Potter brand, and the latest efforts come from Warner Bros. Games and NetEase. With a long way to go before launch, mobile app developers are gearing up for the global launch of the new Harry Potter mobile game. In October 2018, leaked footage showed what we now know is a triple Harry Potter game from Hogwarts Legacy, but two titles were rumored at the time: Magic Awakens and Magic Eternal.

Portkey Games label is a Warner Bros Games label dedicated to creating new Wizarding World mobile games and video games inspired by JK Rowling’s original Harry Potter stories. Portkey Games offers players the opportunity to make their own storytelling choices and immerse themselves in the Wizarding World to create new and unique experiences.