Under CEO Jane Fraser’s leadership, Citigroup announced a significant restructuring initiative in a memo to staff on Monday. Fraser emphasized the need for “difficult, consequential decisions” to realign the bank’s structure with its strategic goals. Termed “Project Bora Bora,” the overarching objective is to streamline operations and bolster Citigroup’s competitiveness in the financial sector.

Leadership Changes Unveiled

An internal memo from Citigroup detailed forthcoming leadership changes across various business units and functions. Executives will communicate these changes to their teams, with subsequent dissemination on an internal platform for transparency. Notably, Nacho Gutiérrez-Orrantia, a senior banker, is slated to become the new head of banking for Europe, overseeing Citigroup’s diverse businesses in the region.

Anticipation of Thousands of Layoffs

While specific figures were not disclosed, an anonymous source hinted at the possibility of thousands of layoffs as part of the restructuring. While the bank has previously hinted at job cuts in its September overhaul announcement, the exact scale of these layoffs and cost savings are slowly coming to light. Citigroup has proactively engaged with staff, conducting verbal communication sessions in meetings the previous week. The bank is also exploring avenues for affected employees to apply for alternative roles within the organization.

Final Announcements Set for Early 2024

CEO Jane Fraser outlined in the memo that the final announcements pertaining to the comprehensive overhaul will be made at the beginning of 2024. This deliberate timeline suggests a thorough planning and implementation approach to the restructuring process.

Streamlining Management Layers

Citigroup had previously disclosed plans to reduce its management layers from 13 to eight, marking one of the most substantial overhauls in decades. In the upper echelons of leadership, the bank has already implemented a 15% reduction in functional roles and eliminated 60 committees, as highlighted in its third-quarter earnings presentation. These changes underscore Citigroup’s commitment to operational efficiency and strategic alignment.

Risks to Support and Technology Staff

In September, Citigroup had hinted at potential layoffs in specific areas, including support staff in compliance and risk management, along with technology personnel handling overlapping functions. This implies that the ongoing restructuring extends beyond executive levels, impacting various operational units within the bank.

Fraser’s Vision for Citigroup

Assuming the CEO role in 2021, Jane Fraser has pursued initiatives to enhance profitability, streamline operations, and address regulatory challenges at Citigroup. Fraser’s vision for Citigroup involves eliminating regional managers, co-heads, and other positions with overlapping responsibilities. Despite these restructuring efforts, the bank’s stock performance continues to lag behind industry peers.

The unfolding changes at Citigroup, encompassing leadership and workforce adjustments, signify a crucial juncture for the banking giant. Fraser’s vision for a more agile Citigroup will be closely monitored by stakeholders, investors, and the broader financial community as the financial industry evolves. As the financial giant seeks to remain competitive in a rapidly changing industry, the workforce reductions are expected to play a crucial role in the realignment of the bank’s structure with its long-term strategic vision. The final unveiling of details under “Project Bora Bora” in early 2024 will provide insights into the full extent of Citigroup’s transformation and its implications for the global banking landscape.