Kathleen Martin, a former senior data compliance manager at Citigroup, has filed a complaint claiming wrongful termination against the bank and Anand Selva, its chief operational officer. Martin says she lost her job because she wouldn’t change information given to the government agency in charge of monitoring national banks, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC).

The complaint, which was submitted on Wednesday to a district federal court in New York, describes a sequence of incidents in which Martin is said to have been forced into misrepresenting the bank’s data governance initiatives. The complaint states that Selva gave Martin the order to not provide the OCC with “critical information” about Citigroup’s metrics. Martin was of the opinion that this data would expose weaknesses in the bank’s data management procedures, which may reflect adversely on Citigroup.

A Whistleblower’s Stand Against Alleged Misconduct:

Martin, a managing director who was brought on board by Citigroup in 2021 to deal with data-related concerns, has a history of good performance evaluations. Her “exemplary” performance in the role and her exceeding of expectations are highlighted in the lawsuit. However, Selva’s intention to present a more positive image to the regulator was said to conflict with her position on data disclosure.

According to the lawsuit, Selva explicitly asked Martin to misreport that Citigroup had met certain data governance objectives when, in fact, the firm had not. Martin objected, stating that he was worried about the morality and legality of such behavior. Her wrongful termination claim revolves around her inability to take part in what she saw as an attempt to deceive the OCC.

The case goes on to describe Martin’s history of retribution after she voiced concerns about the data practices. She claims that coworkers who knew about the issue avoided her and that her workload increased dramatically. Martin was finally let go in September of 2023.

Citigroup Denies Allegations, Vows to Defend Itself:

A Citigroup representative responded to the complaint with a statement denying the claims. They’ve declared the action to be “without merit” and that they’ll “vigorously defend against it.” Regarding the litigation, the OCC has not yet responded.

Important issues regarding corporate responsibility and data integrity in the banking sector are brought up by this case. In order to evaluate possible risks and guarantee regulatory compliance, regulators such as the OCC depend on precise data provided by banks. Should Martin’s complaint prove to be accurate, it raises questions about the general integrity and transparency of the financial system by pointing to a possible pattern of data manipulation intended to placate regulators.

Industry observers and authorities will probably be keeping a close eye on Martin and Citigroup’s legal struggle. How financial companies handle the management of data and the fallout from possibly deceiving regulators could be determined by the case’s verdict.

A Broader Culture of Whistleblower Protection?

Martin’s situation is not unusual. In recent years, whistleblowers from a variety of businesses have come forward to reveal possible wrongdoing by their companies. While there are laws that protect some whistleblowers, many suffer retaliation or struggle to find new jobs as a result of coming forward. The ongoing legal dispute between Martin and Citigroup may rekindle debates about enhancing rights for whistleblowers and promoting transparency in business settings.