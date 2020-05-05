Phable secured $1M in ongoing pre-Series A round

Phable, a healthcare startup has now secured $1 million in the funding round of Pre-Series A, from inflection Point Ventures and some other investors.

Two US-based funds Fresco and SOSV had also previously invested in the startup Pre-Series A, the company said.

The startup, as of now, has plans to use the funds to expand in the country quickly, and scale its technology.

“Our vision is to drive better healthcare outcomes for patients and lower the cost of care. We aim to impact the health of 1.3 billion Indians over the next five years. We are doing this by building a ‘Super App’ for both patients and doctors,” said Sumit.

“Phable with their technology, aggressive rollout, and above all, their founding team has already established themselves well in this vast market and is fast becoming a preferred platform for doctors as well as patients in their markets of operation,” said Mitesh Shah, Co-Founder of Inflection Point Ventures.

