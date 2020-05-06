Clover secured Rs 7 Cr in debt from Alteria Capital

Clover, a Bangalore based greenhouse agritech startup, has now secured INR 7 crore in the venture debt fund from the Alteria Capital.

The current funding is on the top of the INR 39 crore secured in the Series A round from Accel, Omnivore, and Mayfield announced in the month of February 2020.

Clover partners with farmers across India and markets premium quality, branded, greenhouse has grown fresh produce through B2B and B2C channels.

According to Avinash BR, Co-founder of Clover, “The recently closed Series A round alongside Alteria’s current investment, will help us achieve our vision to reshape the supply chain for greenhouse-grown fresh produce.”

Commenting on the transaction, Vinod Murali, Managing Partner of Alteria Capital, added, “Agritech is a segment which continues to see tailwinds despite COVID-19-related issues, and Clover provides high-quality produce consistently, which is at an even higher premium currently.”

