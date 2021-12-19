CNBCTV18: Apple iPhone 13 price at Rs 60,455 after Rs 19,445 discount; how to get deal on Flipkart Big Saving Days.

As the year comes to a close, Flipkart has announced its Big Saving Days sale, which will take place from December 16 to 21. The offer will begin tonight for Flipkart Plus subscribers.

Both Flipkart Plus and regular customers will receive free delivery on eligible products during this end-of-year deal. Furthermore, during the Big Saving Days event, the site will be selling a selection of products at lower-than-usual costs. To sweeten the bargain even further, Flipkart has teamed up with SBI to offer a 10% immediate discount on SBI credit cards and EMI transactions.

The focus of the Big Saving Days sale, like every other sale, will be the price reduction on cellphones. While the actual deals have yet to be published, market analysts have projected a significant markdown on Apple iPhones.

Although Apple’s latest iPhone 13 will not be discounted during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, there are still ways to save roughly Rs 20,000 with additional discounts.

During the Big Saving Days sale, which runs from December 16 to 21, e-commerce platform Flipkart is offering a selection of offers across a variety of product categories. The big discounts on cellphones are the highlight of the Flipkart sale.

On Flipkart, the iPhone 13 costs Rs 79,900. If you buy an iPhone 13 with a Flipkart-branded Axis Bank credit card, you’ll get a 5% discount. The 5% discount corresponds to a Rs 3,995 discount, bringing the phone’s price down to Rs 75,905.

After that, the buyer can get a Rs 15,450 discount by swapping an old smartphone. The iPhone 13 will cost Rs 60,455 with all advantages, saving you up to Rs 19,445 thanks to the Flipkart promotion.

The discount, however, differs based on the phone that is being exchanged.

The site offers an exchange value of Rs 13,900 for the Apple iPhone 12 and Rs 14,150 for the iPhone 12 Pro. For the iPhone 12 Pro Max, the exchange rate is Rs 14,400. The exchange rate for a Xiaomi Mi10 smartphone is around Rs 10,500, while the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is around Rs 14,350. The buyer must provide the phone’s unique IMEI number to get the highest value on the exchange offer.

Apple’s newest 5G smartphone features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and the A15 Bionic processor. The phone includes a 12MP dual rear camera and a 12MP front camera. The 128 GB model is a dual-sim, dust- and water-resistant smartphone. The phone is powered by iOS 15 and has a 3240 mAh battery that claims to play movies for 18 hours. This year’s iPhone 13 was released in September.

