Microsoft is making some adjustments to its popular Xbox Game Pass service. These changes include price hike for existing subscriptions and the introduction of a new, more affordable tier. Let’s break down what this means for gamers.

Price Hike for Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Get ready to pay a little more for your Game Pass fix. Starting in SeptembeXbox, the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, which offers access to games on both consoles and PC, will jump from $16.99 to $19.99 per month. This Xboxmarks the second price hike in recent memory, following adjustments made last year. PC Game Pass patrons will also see a rise in their monthly fees, going from $9.99 to $11.99.

For those wondering about the global impact, Microsoft has confirmed a list of regional price adjustments.

Introducing Xbox Game Pass Standard: A New Option for Budget-Minded Gamers

Microsoft is adding a new subscription tier to the Game Pass family: Xbox Game Pass Standard. This tier, priced at $14.99 per month, targets budget-conscious gamers who might not be interested in day-one access to first-party Xbox titles—a key perk of the Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscriptions. However, the Standard tier does include online console multiplayer, a feature previously missing from the now-discontinued Xbox Game Pass for Console subscription.

Starting July 10th, new subscribers will no longer be able to sign up for the Xbox Game Pass for Console option. Existing users can keep their current subscriptions, and even stack them for up to 13 months starting September 18th. Microsoft assures that these changes won’t affect existing stacks.

The timing of these price increases aligns with Microsoft’s plans to bolster the Game Pass library with major titles like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. This addition is part of their broader strategy to integrate Activision’s Call of Duty franchise into Game Pass, a move anticipated since Microsoft’s purchase of Activision was announced.

A Price Hike for Premium Games

The decision to hike prices has been brewing for some time. Back in May, rumors swirled around Microsoft considering another price rise or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, coinciding with discussions about adding Call of Duty to the service. This price hike for the top-tier subscription is likely intended to offset the costs associated with bringing such high-profile games into the Game Pass fold.

These changes reflect Microsoft’s efforts to maintain a balanced value proposition for their Game Pass subscriptions while managing the financial implications of expanding their game library. The introduction of the Standard tier provides a more budget-friendly option for new subscribers who prioritize online multiplayer access over day-one access to first-party games.

Existing Xbox Game Pass for Consoles

Subscribers can continue enjoying their current benefits, but the Standard tier might entice new users looking for a more cost-effective alternative. This tiered approach allows Microsoft to cater to different segments of the gaming market, offering flexibility in subscription choices.

Microsoft’s latest adjustments to Game Pass subscriptions mark a significant moment for the service. These changes underscore their commitment to enhancing the value proposition of Game Pass while ensuring the long-term sustainability of its ever-growing game library. As Microsoft prepares to integrate major titles like Call of Duty, these strategic shifts are designed to maintain Game Pass’ competitive edge in the ever-evolving gaming industry.

The reception from the gaming community remains to be seen, but these adjustments undoubtedly mark a big step in the ongoing journey of Xbox Game Pass.