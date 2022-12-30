Co-founder of Russian search engine Yandex Volozh sends colleagues a final note.

Co-founder of Yandex Arkady Volozh sent an internal message on Friday saying goodbye to all of his coworkers. After being added to the EU’s list of sanctioned individuals, Volozh resigned as the company’s CEO and even the board of directors. Volozh found this choice to be flawed and voiced his displeasure with the European Union and called their decision as misguided.

INFORMATION RELATED TO YANDEX: Located in Russia, Yandex is a global technology business that offers a variety of internet-related services, such as maps, weather, and transportation. For Volozh, building Yandex was a lifelong endeavor, and he appreciated and praised all of his coworkers who joined him in creating the best worldwide technology firm.

I expect to be able to provide advice to the four international start-ups that might later grow independently from Yandex, said Volozh.

Alexei Kudrin currently serves as a corporate development adviser for the business.

