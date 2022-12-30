Twitter to follow and question science, says Elon 

Elon Musk, CEO and billionaire, declared in a post on Wednesday that the microblogging platform will now follow the science. Musk announced, before going into any detail, that Twitter’s change in policy will now be based on science, which allows reasonable disputing science.

Musk has made international headlines for his presence on social networks ever since taking over the micro-blogging platform.

“New Twitter policy is to follow the science, which necessarily includes reasoned questioning of the science,” he said in a tweet.

Musk stated, “Anyone who says that criticizing them is doubting science itself cannot be regarded as a scientist,” in a follow-up tweet to his initial policy statement.

Earlier, the Twitter CEO undertook a poll considering his withdrawal, and the expansive majority of social media users agreed with the idea.

Taking to Twitter, Elon Musk said, “Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll.”

Users, within a few minutes, responded to the tweet posted by Elon about whether he should step down as the CEO. The poll showed a 57.5 percent of users voted ‘yes’.

To this, he confirmed that he would only quit if he finds someone “foolish enough to take the job”. He even mentioned that he will only be in control of the application and server teams.

In reaction, Musk said, “As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it.”

He launched a poll right after Sunday’s tweet where he announced to ban of accounts that promote other accounts on other platforms like Facebook, Instagram, etc.

Moreover, Twitter declared that it still permits cross-posting content from any social media platform. “Posting links or usernames to social media platforms not listed above are also not in violation of this policy.”

The modification in Twitter rules comes at a time when Musk has confronted some objections to major policy modifications on the platform.

Musk’s peculiarities have spread to his electric car production industry, Tesla. He recently informed the key employees not to be frightened by share market volatility. His statement was made in light of Tesla’s stock price falling by more than 70 percent this year as a consequence of his preoccupation with managing Twitter as well as other things.

According to Reuters, Musk stated in an email to workers on Wednesday that Tesla will emerge as the world’s most valuable firm. He then encouraged them to boost shipments by the end of this period.

“Btw (By the way), don’t be too bothered by stock market craziness. As we demonstrate continued excellent performance, the market will recognize that…Long-term, I believe very much that Tesla will be the most valuable company on Earth!” he said in the email.