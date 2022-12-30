‘Twitter to follow, question science…’, says Elon Musk; Claims Tesla’s success

On Wednesday, CEO and billionaire Elon Musk said in a tweet that Twitter to follow science, claiming Tesla’s example.



Without sharing much details, Musk made an announcement that the new policy of Twitter will follow science which also includes reasonably questioning science. Ever since taking charge of the microblogging platform, Musk has been making headlines for his social media presence.

In a tweet, Musk said, “New Twitter policy is to follow the science, which necessarily includes reasoned questioning of the science.”

In a following tweet, he said anyone who considers criticising science is doubting them cannot be regarded as scientist.