Kanye West, Says “Do Not Ask Me To Do NFT”

Ye, previously Kanye West, is too busy to engage in the latest digital trend, NFTs (non-fungible tokens). While most celebrities are embarking on the burgeoning crypto and NFTs trend, Kanye West has chosen to stay away. Although he isn’t alone in this, his stance was backed up by a large number of his supporters who held similar views on NFTs.

Ye made it clear in an all-caps Instagram post on Monday that he has no interest in creating or promoting NFTs at this time. “STOP ASKING ME TO DO NFTs, I’M NOT CO-SIGNING… “FOR THE TIME BEING, I’M NOT ON THAT WAVE; I MAKE MUSIC AND PRODUCTS IN THE REAL WORLD,” he said beside(s) a photo of a piece of paper with handwritten lettering.

“MY FOCUS IS ON BUILDING REAL PRODUCTS IN THE REAL WORLD, REAL FOOD, REAL CLOTHES, AND REAL SHELTER,” Ye explained. “DO NOT ASK ME TO DO A F—ING NFT,” he finished. “ASK ME LATER,” Ye wrote at the end of his open letter, leaving the door open for future NFTs.

Kanye is not, however, the first celebrity to withdraw. Actor Keanu Reeves has voiced his thoughts on non-fungible tokens during an interview. He claims he doesn’t get the NFT craze because he believes they can be readily replicated.

Ye’s latest tweet comes just days after he announced the release of Donda 2, his 11th studio album, which is the follow-up to the critically acclaimed Donda and Donda 2. (Deluxe). Following the months-long delay in the release of Donda, it’s unclear whether Donda 2 will be launched on February 22 as planned by Ye.

Future, a fellow musician, will executive produce the new effort, which came as a surprise to many fans. Donda debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, becoming Ye the ninth artist to do so in a row. In addition, 23 singles from the project’s 27 tracks are charted on the Billboard Hot 100. “Jail” premiered at No. 10, while “Hurricane” debuted at No. 6.

Eminem, Lindsay Lohan, Neymar Jr., DJ Khaled, and others have lately entered the industry by creating or owning their own NFTs. In fact, Justin Bieber bought $1.29 million worth of Bored Ape NFT just a few days ago.

Apart from these superstars, the general public has recently been extremely enthusiastic about NFTs, with sales just $50 million shy of $5 billion, the highest they’ve ever been. All due to 1.1 million NFT-crazed investors who purchased nearly 2.5 million NFTs in January alone.

