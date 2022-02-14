According to Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, thanks to the Super Bowl advertisement, the Coinbase app has risen to second place in the Apple App Store. Coinbase previously announced that it would spend $ 14 million on Super Bowl advertising. However, this resulted in a brief outage of the website.

In its Super Bowl premiere, Coinbase’s app broke just seconds after showing a one-of-a-kind ad with a single QR code dancing across the screen.

The 60-second commercial featured a multicolored QR code jumping almost entirely, evoking memories of the bouncing DVD logo. When scanned, the digital code takes first-time users to Coinbase’s promotional website, where they may get $15 worth of free Bitcoin and enter a three-million-dollar giveaway.

However, the game’s massive audience – estimated at 117 million people – crashed the app shortly after going on to try it out, leaving many gamers unsatisfied. The offer is valid until February 15, however, new users may have trouble signing up for their $15 credit after Coinbase’s app fell due to the enormous amount of traffic generated by the creative ad.

There is no greater platform for firms to launch new advertising to the globe than the Super Bowl, which is one of the most-watched television broadcasts every year. The game is broadcast on more than 225 different television stations, 450 radio stations, and over 180 countries throughout the world.

Last week, NBC, the official broadcaster of this year’s Super Bowl LVI game, stated that all Super Bowl ad time slots had been filled, with several of them selling out for a record seven million dollars each. Coinbase paid 150 Bitcoins (about $14 million) for the one-of-a-kind ad to air.

The firm is a well-known cryptocurrency exchange platform that makes buying, selling, and exchanging digital money simple. It claims to make ‘purchasing Bitcoin as simple as purchasing a stock through an online stockbroker.’

Cryptocurrency firms are among the Super Bowl’s top advertisers this year, with numerous firms, including Crypto.com and FTX, utilizing the big game to promote their services, NFTs, and other related projects.

This year’s Super Bowl ads also featured potential startups in emerging industries such as at-home COVID-19 testing, electric vehicle charging, and online sports gambling.

