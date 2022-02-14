A few days ago, Miller Lite made the announcement that it’s moving towards the metaverse. It’ll build a virtual bar in Decentraland, users can enjoy the brand exclusive game day ads.

Ad Age got a peep at the spot, which the brand dubs “ The First Big Game Ad in the Metaverse” — using the” Big Game” expression that brands without official NFL sponsorship use to define the game.

An Avator spokesperson walks a blarney- wearing supereminent character and observers through the spot, which pokes fun at numerous of the masses of Super Bowl advertising, from a “ relatable planter” to a big- name, “ culturally-applicable” pop star, as well as Clydesdales representing the ultimate in Americana (and drinking litres of Miller Lite beer), puppies, avocados “ from another country,” aliens, a robot and further.

“ What do horses have to do with beer?” the character asks the spokesperson, in a not- so-subtle- shot at Anheuser-Busch InBev’s Budweiser, which has a Clydesdales announcement in the real game.

It’s just the rearmost dig against its contender from Miller Lite- proprietor Molson Coors. The company lately mocked its contender’s zero-carb Bud Light Next with a spot from Mischief starring a reputed mathematician determining that Miller’s interpretation has less calories. Also, it appeared to be behind a knavery that turned theBudLightNext.com website into a arbitrary series of URLs and ridiculous images. The point was pulled down soon after an Announcement Age report.

AB InBev, which has exclusive beer announcement rights to the Super Bowl, is making its own metaverse play with one of its in- game spots. The announcement for Bud Light Next includes one woman being shown in an avatar like form playing guitar in a virtual reality geography. The ad also shows an NFT image to support the brand’sJan. 27 advertisement of the “ Bud Light N3XT Collection.”

According to a DDB spokesperson, Decentraland said the Miller Lite Metaverse Bar has been its most successful brand cooperation since launching in 2017 and redounded in its garçon crashing at times. Limited-edition wearables that were vended as part of the experience also vended out immediately, adding to the delays.

The Miller Lite spot was directed by M ss ng P eces’Jason Zada, who’s known for his storytelling non-traditional platforms, similar as the Emmy- winning” Take This Lollipop” horror experience. The ad has been on circle in the Miller Lite Metaverse Bar since 12a.m. Sunday. The bar also has a golden valve where callers can try to win$ 500 of real- life beer. Other features include a mechanical bull, a jukebox “ and indeed a restroom for your virtual business,” DDB Worldwide Chief Creative Officer Ari Weiss said.