GUY FIERI LOUD ENTERY WITH THE “LOUDEST FLAVOR EVER”

The Bud light soda found the “loudest flavor ever” with the Super Bowl commercial. The most flavorish ad is out now on Youtube by the one and only Super Bowl. For the first time, we get to see Guy Fieri in Super Bowl ads. And we must say they made the right choice. Over the past couple of years, Fieri has seen a remarkable rise in terms of public favor for a number of different reasons — most notably how much he worked to help the restaurant industry during the pandemic. No one could do better than Guy Fieri if we are talking about flavors. Don’t believe us? Check this out by yourself.

The ad depicts a new world that is obsessed with flavors and came to find out about the loudest flavor ever on Earth, sounds interesting right? The Super Bowl ads are all about creative twists and plots. The ad is a whole minute long. That just blows our mind while thinking of the total expense. The Super Bowl is one of the most-watched in the US that’s why it can cost an arm and leg. But the ad is more about that. The ad can make you buy and taste each and every loud flavor that it talks about even if you are not a beer person.

“Welcome to the Land of Loud Flavors – the new home of Bud Light Seltzer. Not only is it bubbling with the loudest flavors ever, it’s run by the King of Flavor Guy Fieri,” the ad states.