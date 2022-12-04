Coinbase CEO baffling looking at former CEO of FTX isn’t in custody yet

In a recent interview with a16z co-founder Ben Horowitz, Brian Armstrong the CO-founder and the CEO of cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase mentioned that he is baffled as to why the former CEO of FTX is not in the custody already.

Armstrong further in the interview mentioned that the department of justice in the US or somebody should be able to have a public statement and a clear opinion on the collapse of the cryptocurrency platform FTX and in the case of working of Sam Bankman in this issue of the FTX which is simply visible and an open and shut case of fraud in the cryptocurrency market.

What are the views of the Coinbase CEO in the FTX collapse case?

At the Crypto founder Summit on Tuesday, last week Armstrong mentioned that although he is not an expert in this field but the People that are working in this field and talking about the same issue should agree on the same concern of the collapse of FTX and the delay in taking the legal actions against the former CEO of FTX.

Armstrong also pointed out at the big news and media houses as to why their refraining from calling Sam Bankman a criminal after this point after the collapse of the FTX platform.

The collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange platform FTX platform was considerably seen as a shock for everyone and this has to be called a fraud by the FTX platform and everyone should call it a fraud. Although the issue of this collapse has been so huge in the Crypto market still no big media houses have yet come out by calling San Banman a criminal as per Armstrong in his recent interview.

Brian Armstrong mentioned that it can be a possibility that these media houses are waiting for the custody or something like that of San Bankman but it is very clear that at this point of this FTX case Sam Bankman is completely responsible for the collapse of FTX and he has to be called as criminal by everyone in the global media.

FTX platform collapsed in dramatic last month as the platform was estimated to have of $32 billion exchange and was one of the leaders in the cryptocurrency market. This can be evaluated from the fact that the FTX platform has enlisted some Star athletes for promoting FTX platform such as Tom Brady. in this manner the collapse of such a huge platform is considered a shock for the Crypto market and tight regulation is required to the cryptocurrency market after this big company fall.