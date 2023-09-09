SoftBank’s Arm Holdings’ IPO Oversubscription



Arm Holdings Plc, a renowned chip designer owned by SoftBank Group Corp, is on the brink of a monumental stock market debut, aiming to raise roughly$5 billion. Sources familiar with the matter revealed on September 8 that investor demand has surged, surpassing expectations and reaching 6 times the amount Arm is seeking. While this extent of oversubscription does not warranty a strapping performance for Arm’s forthcoming US initial public offering (IPO), it remarkably increases the probability that the company will, at the very least, reach its targeted price range of $47 to $51 per share, as stated by insiders.



The proposed price range of $47 to $51 per share values Arm Holdings at $50 billion to $54.5 billion on an entirely diluted basis. This valuation constitutes a departure from the $64 billion price tag at which SoftBank recently purchased the remaining 25 percent stake in the company from the $100 billion Vision Fund it manages. Nevertheless, this lower valuation aligns with market realities and investor sentiment.

Prospective for Higher Valuation

It remains unknown if Arm Holdings will give rise to enough investor demand to warrant looking for a higher valuation before its IPO pricing on September 13. Sources have specified that Arm will make a choice early next week concerning whether to adjust its IPO price range to accommodate heightened demand. Due to the confidential nature of the matter, the sources have requested anonymity, and Arm Holdings has declined to make any statement. This development was first announced by the Financial Times on September 8.



Arm’s Growth Prospects

Arm Holdings has begun its marketing efforts, aiming to make this IPO the biggest in the United States in two years. The company looks to convince investors that it has significant growth potential over its dominant position in the mobile phone market, where it orders a remarkable 99 percent share. Arm has faced challenges in recent years due to weak mobile command during a global economic slowdown, which led to stagnation in income. Over the 12 months ending in March, Arm reported total sales of $2.68 billion, a slight dip from the $2.7 billion in the last period.



In meetings to potential investors in New York on September 7, Arm emphasized its potential for growth in the cloud computing market, where it presently holds only a 10 percent share. This market is forecasted to grow at an annual rate of 17 percent through 2025, driven in part by advances in artificial intelligence. Arm is well-positioned to capitalize on this growth. Additionally, the automotive market, in which Arm has a commanding 41 percent share, is predicted to inflate by 16 percent, in contrast to the more modest 6 percent predicted growth in the mobile market.



Arm Holdings relies heavily on royalty fees, which constitute the major part of its revenue. The company has been collecting these fees since the early 1990s, and in the latest budgetary year, royalty revenue reached $1.68 billion, up from $1.56 billion the previous year. This consistent stream of royalty income is a testament to Arm’s enduring presence and importance in the semiconductor industry.



One aspect of Arm Holdings that has attracted scrutiny from investors is its exposure to China, given ongoing geopolitical tensions with the United States and the race to secure chip supplies. Sales in China gives 24.5 percent of Arm’s $2.68 billion revenue in fiscal 2023, highlighting the company’s significant presence in this critical market. Investors will undoubtedly monitor how Arm navigates these geopolitical challenges while continuing to expand its global footprint.

In conclusion, Arm Holdings is on the cusp of a momentous IPO, with investor demand far surpassing initial expectations. This overwhelming interest sets the stage for a potentially successful debut, and the company’s focus on diversification and growth in emerging markets like cloud computing and automotive positions it well for the future. However, ongoing geopolitical challenges, particularly in the context of its operations in China, will remain a point of concern for investors as they evaluate Arm’s long-term prospects.