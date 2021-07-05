Coinbase to expand India operations says, founder Brian Armstrong

Coinbase, the co-founder and CEO, Brian Armstrong, plans to broaden its operations in India. Coinbase’s India expansion plan includes hiring, a basic crypto knowledge program, and physical offices in major cities in the country. Pankaj Gupta, the company’s India head and VP of engineering, confirmed the company’s expansion plans in a series of tweets as well as on the company’s blog post.

Pankaj Gupta also described the company’s approach in a blog post on Coinbase’s website. The exchange will draw on the Indian talents in technology and the emerging crypto sector. The statement follows his decision in March of this year to build an India office and to hire tech professionals. Pankaj Gupta who previously worked as Senior Director of Engineering, at Google Pay was appointed by Coinbase to develop its new India Development Center from the ground in April of this year.

Coinbase involves teams in areas such as infrastructure, crypto, blockchains, data Engineering, platform payments, cloud, machine learning among others. Apart from hiring engineers, the crypto platform wants to hire in domains including as product management, user experience, design, programme management, recruiting, and HR.

Since the company is hiring employees to work remotely, the talents will be able to work from a variety of locations. The Nasdaq-listed crypto exchange claims to have a totally flexible and modern work environment according to its remote-first strategy. Thus they recruit from various parts of India to locate the greatest talent anywhere or from anywhere in the country.

Furthermore, the San Francisco-based company is focusing on additional expansion in India, with a focus on startup investments and acquisitions, a strategy of acquiring a company not for its products, services, or sources of income but for the sake of its talent.

Investors from all around the world have started paying attention to Indian blockchain and crypto startups. The success of Indian-founded blockchain companies notably Polygon and Instadapp has put Indian players in the spotlight of domestic and international venture capitalists.

Coinbase, which was founded in 2012, provides a platform for users to purchase and trade a variety of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and Litecoin, and is currently operational in over 100 countries. The company also got listed on Nasdaq – an American stock exchange based in New York City, at a valuation of $100 billion this year.