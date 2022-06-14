Coinbase’s new “crypto is dead” ad campaign is brilliant!

Bitcoin breaks down below $22,000, and Ethereum hits $1,100. We are well into the bear market, and it looks that the time for mainstream media to cover the end of crypto is near. But Coinbase’s new “crypto is dead” ad campaign shows they were prepared to turn this situation into a marketing opportunity. It is so well-timed and on-point that most of us can relate to it.

Reactions to Coinbase’s new “crypto is dead” ad campaign

What a moment for the “crypto is dead” ad — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) June 14, 2022

great timing for the Coinbase Crypto Is Dead commercial. good job everybody. — Wobdrew Wiggins (@WorldWideWob) June 14, 2022

Dear CoinBase: today is a terrible day for an advertisement saying “crypto is dead” repeatedly — ThreadGuy.eth 👑 (@notthreadguy) June 14, 2022

Coinbase’s current take on the market

The exchange has been in the business for 10 years now, and they have been through multiple crypto winters like this. So, it is not a surprise they are not bearish about crypto long-term. Their recent blog answers a few questions we all have been wondering about.

How is the Coinbase team thinking about the current market downturn? They are looking at crypto from a long-term view, and emerging tech like crypto can be volatile in the short term. They aim to keep innovating no matter what happens externally. Where does Coinbase’s confidence in crypto’s future rebound come from? The exchange was founded 10 years ago, and soon after, they were in a winter market for 3 long years. This is the time when it feels like everything is over, but it’s not. Coinbase got over it and emerged stronger, and so did a lot of new projects and communities. What has Coinbase learned from past crypto winters? Every time there has been such a bear market, cryptocurrencies have emerged stronger, and this time is no different. It is also the time for companies to build and for Web3 to emerge.

All in all, it doesn’t seem like there is anything to be worried about in this bear market. The entire global economy is suffering, and even NASDAQ is more than 30% down from its ATH. It’s just crypto’s volatility that makes it more susceptible to such market situations.

