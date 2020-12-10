College-Aged Twitter User fooled Trump

College Students imposed as Twitter users fooled Trump.

A college student Josh Hall who is a really active Trump supporter made a fake account on Twitter claiming that he was a family member of Trump. He played pretend the game so well that even Trump believed that Josh was his sister.

On the day of Nov. 18, Josh Hall used Twitter to tweet about the recent elections “This election inspired me to break my silence and speak out on behalf of my family. My brother Don won this election and will fight this to the very end. We’ve always been a family of fighters. We are all so very proud of him and the job he has done for our country. 4 MORE YEARS!”

When asked in a statement, Josh stated ‘I was like, Oh, my goodness. He actually thinks it’s his sister.’ With this stunt, he got fuelled up to create more fake accounts of his family members. Hall created accounts for Barron Trump, the president’s youngest son, Robert Trump, the president’s brother, and Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator, and collected many followers.

Through each of the three records, Hall picked up more than 160,000 adherents and utilized his online media presence for his personal benefits. A sum of $7,300 was given. As per GoFundMe, the record was exchanged by Hall, despite the fact that he demands that the contributors will get their cashback

