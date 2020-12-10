Set Custom Whatsapp Wallpaper, know how?

Sick of the one wallpaper for all your chats? Set custom Whatsapp Wallpaper for individual chats!

The boring days where you had to have one boring wallpaper for your chats are now gone. Whatsapp has sworn to get better every day that’s why it keeps giving out new updates. With the all-new update, you can now put up with custom wallpapers for different individual chats. And hey! It does not end here, Whatsapp which is owned by Facebook is also up with new bright and dark wallpapers.

So now you can set your childhood teeth picture together for your best friend’s chat, or even a cute couple picture for your significant other’s chat.

Here is how to set Whatsapp Wallpaper on iPhone

Before starting up with the procedure to set custom Whatsapp Wallpaper on your iPhone you should make sure that you have the newest version of Whatsapp with its most recent update. When you are certain of that, follow these steps-

Open your phone and launch the Whatsapp application on your iPhone. Open the Chat window of the person you want to set custom Whatsapp Wallpaper for. Tap on the ‘Contact’s name’ which will further lead you to their ‘Contact Info’. Next, choose the ‘Wallpaper and Sound’ option. Further, tap on ‘Choose a New Wallpaper’. When the next screen appears you will be able to see the new collection of Whatsapp wallpaper stock. You will get a stock of bright and dark Whatsapp Wallpaper options which you can set up as your new chat wallpaper. In case you don’t like what Whatsapp has to offer in terms of Wallpaper, you can always choose your very own custom wallpaper. You will also have the option to choose a picture from your iPhone’s picture gallery. Also, one can also choose a chat wallpaper from the solid background colors. The choice is all yours. Set your Wallpaper by making your choice of the wallpaper, if you need to preview your choice, swipe left or right. When you finally find your ‘The one’ make sure to tap on ‘Set’.

