Bounce is ‘self-drive’ bike rental and scooter share platform that offers daily, weekly and monthly bikes for rent starting at just Rs. 49 per day. It is India’s only sockless self-driving rental scooter service, a smart-mobility provider.

The company has recently made an announcement on Twitter that it has received all necessary authorisations and approvals for its newest ‘reto-fit’ Electric Scooter. The announcement was made by CEO Vivekananda HR on 26th November, calling out Bengaluru-based people to test-drive the Bounce EV Scooter.

Bounce was previously named as ‘Metro Bikes’, founded back in 2014 by Anil G, Vivekananda Hallekere and Varun Agni. The company started with providing last and first-mile connectivity to the people of Bengaluru as an efficient alternative to public transport.

The name ‘Bounce’ was taken after the company launched 200 scooters across the city and introduced their latest dock-less and keyless bike/scooter sharing service.

How does ‘Bounce’ Work?

Well, The Bounce mobile application allows users to pick up any Bounce scooter available near them and drop it off at any authorised parking spot near their destination. The company uses a patented technology that allows customers to use the service without any risk of theft.

The dockless scooters are available to hire in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Talking about the company’s approvals for EV Scooter, In September, Bounce received homologation certification from ICAT or International Centre for Automotive Technology for its self-assembled EV Scooter.

Many of you might not know this but every vehicle is required to pass the homologation certification that approves every component of a vehicle including mirrors, tyres, headlights, electronic fittings and breaking mechanism. The test is applicable for all type of fuel-powered vehicles with Internal Combustions Engines and battery-operated Electric Vehicles.

Since its inception, Bounce has raised over $214 million from investors including Navi Technologies, Chiratae Ventures, Accel India, InnoVen Capital and B Capital amongst many others.

However, COVID-19 has done its share of damage to almost every business and Bounce is no different. The company rides per day have dropped from over 1.5 lakh to 15 thousand because of the COVID induced lockdown in India. According to sources, as a revival plan, the company is branching out its operations as a subscription-based business model and logistics partner for other companies.

Bounce is the only customer-based scooter sharing platform that is received the stringent homologation certification in India.