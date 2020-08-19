CometChat secured $1.6 million from US and Indian VCs

CometChat, a Mumbai and Denver based CpaaS has now secured $1.6 million in a seed funding round from the India based iSeed Ventures; Colorado based Range Ventures.

Anuj Garg, Co-founder and CEO, CometChat, said, “CometChat has been working in the space of designing effective chat and video solutions for our customers. Today, we have built a strong base in the US and India and with backing of well known VCs both in the US and India, we believe our growth rate will accelerate and help us hit the next set of milestones quicker than before.”

“I first came across CometChat when a customer of theirs posted a great review about them. Then, from the minute I saw their meteoric rise in metrics to Anuj and Anant’s vision on how text, voice, and video will play a vital part in bringing intimacy to experiences online, I was excited to invest fairly quickly,” said Utsav Somani, Founder, iSeed Ventures.

CometChat is founded by the Anant Garg and Anuj Garg in the year 2019. It works with the top global enterprises by providing plug and play communication products to improve brands’ reach.