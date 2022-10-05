Company of Heroes 3 has been delayed to 2023. The game was announced in 2017, but the developers have now said they need more time to make it perfect. This is the third delay for the game, which was originally scheduled for release in late 2020. The developers have not released a new date for the game yet. The developers have said that they are committed to delivering a high-quality experience, and they will not compromise on quality for the sake of meeting an arbitrary deadline.

The announcement was made on the official Company of Heroes website and even though there is no specific reason as to why it has been delayed, it is speculated that the delay is to ensure the quality of the game is up to the mark. Company of Heroes 3 is a real-time strategy game developed by Relic Entertainment, the developers announced that the game will not be released until 2023.

While we don’t know everything about the delay, it can be attributed to the developers wanting to make sure that the game is as polished as possible. The game’s development is being pushed back in order to make sure that it meets the expectations of the fans.

Important Company of Heroes 3 Update pic.twitter.com/z0Pg7PsE10 — Company Of Heroes (@CompanyOfHeroes) October 4, 2022

The devs took to Twitter and said “As we approach the November 17th launch for Company of Heroes 3, our team has decided the game is not quite up to our players’ or our own high standards. There are still bugs to squash, pixels to polish, gameplay to adjust, and feedback to address,” They added “As a result, we’ve decided to move the launch date to February 23, 2023. While we know many of you are itching to get your hands on the game, we believe this to be the best decision for CoH3, our players, and our studio. This provides our hard-working team and partners with the necessary time to deliver CoH3 in a better overall state.”

The Company of Heroes series is a real-time strategy game that was first released in 2006. It features World War II battles, with players controlling various units along with their commander’s abilities. The Company of Heroes franchise is a strategy game set in World War II. It is the third installment in the series. The game is set in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and North Africa during World War II.

The third installment in the series, Company of Heroes 3, was announced in 2017 and is being developed by Relic Entertainment and published by THQ Nordic. The game was originally set for release on September 25th, 2018 but has been delayed until 2023 due to a desire for polish and quality assurance. The company said that they want to make sure that they are delivering a great game and not just rushing it out the door.