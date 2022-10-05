This article focuses on how to download Overwatch 2 on PS4. The game is a team-based first-person shooter and is a sequel to the original Overwatch. The original was released on May 24, 2018, and has seen a lot of hype from its release. The game has been praised for its storytelling, art direction, character design, and world-building.

It also has been criticized for its lack of content at launch. However, Blizzard did respond to the criticisms by adding new heroes, maps, and other content in order to keep the game fresh. Since the release of Overwatch 2 on PS4, it has been a hit among many gamers. The game is not only a sequel to its predecessor but also an improvement on the original.

The game offers more than 60 new characters and maps, which makes it hard to keep up with all of them. The gameplay is faster than the original, and there are many new modes that players can enjoy such as Arcade mode and Competitive mode. In the game, players choose one of 21 heroes to control in different team-based objectives. The game also supports local multiplayer and online multiplayer.

With the release of Overwatch 2, it is now possible to download the game on a PS4. The game is available for purchase on PlayStation Store. Downloading Overwatch 2 on PS4 is something that you can do in a few easy steps. You need to have a PSN account and an internet connection. Here are the steps you need to follow to be able to play it:

1) First, you need to get the Blizzard Battle.net app from the PlayStation Store

2) Sign in with your PlayStation Network ID

3) Go to PlayStation Store > Search for Overwatch 2 and then press “search”

4) Click the “Download” button next to Overwatch 2 icon

5) Select your region and click “Next.”

6) Confirm the purchase by entering your credit card information and billing address.

7) Wait for the download to finish, which could take up to 20 minutes depending on your Internet connection speed.

8) Once it’s done downloading, you will be able to launch Overwatch 2 from the icon on your home screen or by going into the game library and selecting it from there.