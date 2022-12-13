Congress hearing on FTX collapse | Live updates

FTX, one of the largest crypto exchnages, went bankrupt recently due to a complete lack of corporate control. Sam Bankman Fried, the founder and the former CEO of the exchange, has also been arrested today in the Bahamas. So, today at 10:00 Am ET/8:30 PM IST, there is a live congress hearing on the FTX collapse, which will answer many questions. Since Sam was arrested, the current CEO of FTX, John J. Ray III, will be present in the hearing.

This is a live article, and we will keep adding updates with timestamps.

10:13 AM ET: The court is live!

The chairwoman Ms Waters welcomes the current CEO of FTX, Mr John.